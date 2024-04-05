Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, is the proud recipient of eight Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards for innovative and sustainable contributions to the industry.

The awards were presented at a ceremony last month during the 2024 Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) annual meeting in Tucson, Arizona.

“We are honored to be recognized by the FPA for innovation and advances that are making a difference for our customers,” said Brian Carvill, vice president of research and development at Amcor Flexibles North America. “Amcor’s winning packaging demonstrates how we apply our capabilities in material science and packaging technology to unlock growth for our customers and improve the consumer experience.”

The FPA Achievement Awards have showcased packaging industry innovation since 1956. This year, there were a record 333 entries, with 22 ultimately honored.

Amcor’s eight winning entries span a range of packaging applications and categories:

McCoy™ Dunnage Free IBC Liners for bulk aseptic products received three awards: Gold for Sustainability, and Silver for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging, and Technical Innovation.

This aseptic, 330-gallon bulk liner reduces waste and cost, while enhancing sustainability. The combination of co-polymer blends and decreased materials per ply makes the package less susceptible to pinhole leaks and flex-cracking during transit. The liner’s durability eliminates the need for secondary packaging such as foam, cardboard and additional strapping, even during the most challenging distribution channels. Without the need to procure and dispose of the secondary packaging materials, this liner is a proven source-material reduction solution for the filling partner and the end customer. When compared to a 2.75 mil standard liner, this 2.0 mil solution delivers a 25% reduction in carbon footprint, 33% less water usage and 29% less non-renewable energy.

Tyson Foods Foam Tray Replacement with Forming/Non-forming Film earned a Silver Award for Sustainability.

Amcor and Tyson launched a new forming/non-forming solution to replace expanded polystyrene (EPS) trays used in fresh poultry applications. For decades, foamed polystyrene trays have been a standard packaging format in the fresh meat industry, but an alternative was needed with EPS restrictions on the rise. This flexible forming/non-forming vacuum package offers sustainability benefits and showcases technological advancements in packaging that have the potential for significant industry impact, due to the conversion of rigid to flexible in the meat case.

HealthCare™ AmSky™ Blister System was honored with a Silver Award for Sustainability.

Amcor’s HealthCare™ AmSky™ Blister System is a breakthrough PVC-free and aluminum-free thermoformed solution for the packaging of medication and dietary supplements. Formulated using high-density polyethylene (HDPE) – one of the most recycled plastics in the world – this product offers a more sustainable and carbon footprint-optimized alternative for the most in-demand healthcare packaging type.

Dual Function Frozen Yogurt Package received three awards: Gold for Technical Innovation, and Silver for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Excellence.

Amcor and Gualapack Brasil developed this innovative yogurt pouch that allows consumers to choose between two usage options for a fun and convenient experience. The packaging can be refrigerated and opened by the spout for consumption of the creamy product, or frozen and opened by a laser perforation in the bottom of the pouch for an icy Danoninho treat.

“At Amcor, we always strive to work with brand owners to develop innovative solutions that meet market demands,” said Laetitia Sanchez, marketing director at Amcor Flexibles Latin America. “Danoninho Ice is a good example of how successful collaboration to create an on-the-go product can result in an expanded yogurt category for children.”

To learn more about Amcor, please visit https://www.amcor.com/.