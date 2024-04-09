UFlex Limited showcased its market-leading innovation by winning 10 prestigious awards at the SIES SOP Star Awards 2023. This remarkable achievement is a testament to UFlex's commitment to research-led innovative packaging solutions that exceed customer expectations. UFlex’s packaging films business and holography business secured three awards each, followed closely by the chemicals business which won two awards. The flexible packaging business and printing cylinders business secured one award each.

The SIES SOP Star Awards recognize outstanding contributions by companies in the Indian packaging industry. The year 2023 witnessed a remarkable display of creativity and innovation from 36 companies and brand owners across India. UFlex secured the second-highest number of awards, further strengthening its position as a forerunner in sustainable, groundbreaking, and innovative solutions in the packaging industry and underscoring the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.

The 7th Edition of the SIES SOP Star Awards witnessed over 200 award entries, with 47% of the total applications stemming from the packaging material manufacturer and converter segments. Other noteworthy companies that participated across categories and were named the winners include ITC Limited and HUL.

Mr. Anantshree Chaturvedi, Vice Chairman and CEO, Flex Films International, expressed his delight at the company's outstanding performance at the 2023 awards. He remarked, "We are honored to be named a winner across ten product categories. These awards are a testimony of our teams’ hard work and focus on customer delight, innovation, and research. This recognition reaffirms our leadership in innovative packaging solutions and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality products. Our focus on research and development remains unwavering as we push the boundaries of what is possible in packaging technology.”

UFlex's outstanding performance at the 2023 awards includes the following awards across categories:

Packaging materials and components

"F-POX" Excellent Oxygen and Moisture Barrier Transparent BOPET film for frozen and dry food packaging applications

"F-PSX" High Barrier AlOx Polyester film for dried meat snacks, confectionaries, and microwavable packaging applications

"F-AFR-M" Alu-Alu Replacement Metallized Polyester film for food packaging applications

Epoxy Acrylate Oligomer (Flexcryl 4444) developed for UV & EB curable coatings and printing inks used in flexible packaging applications

Flex Beam Matt Opaque white for shrink sleeve application

Labelling and decoration

3D Flipogram label for the perfume industry

Registered holography pack for coffee packaging

Food

Fully recyclable spout pouch using BOPP/PE films for Kissan Chotu pack

Others

GRS-certified recycled sequins film for the textile industry

Carving effect on hard PVC through laser embossing

