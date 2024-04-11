Swiss technology group Bühler, in partnership with leading Canadian packaging equipment manufacturer Premier Tech, has announced the launch of the CHRONOS OMP-2090 B, a fully automatic bagging station. The new bagging station was developed for a wide range of powdery and other non-free-flowing products. It delivers maximum productivity through reliable, fully automatic operation, outstanding bagging accuracy and high product and operational safety.

As the need for advanced and efficient packaging solutions grows, this new system for powdery products is designed to increase productivity, ensure safety, and accommodate a wide range of bags, representing a significant advancement over traditional solutions. With decades of combined experience in the industry, Bühler and Premier Tech have once again demonstrated their commitment to innovation by expanding their portfolio to meet the increasing demand for higher packaging capacities in mills.

“The performance and reliability of the fully automatic bagging station CHRONOS OMP-2090 B lifts open mouth bag packaging to the next level. Operational safety and precision increase overall mill efficiency, maximize raw material yield, and ensure safe distribution of the valuable products of our customers and partners,” says Marco Chialina, Head of Business Unit Digital Sense at Bühler.

The CHRONOS OMP-2090 B features an innovative bag opening system that delivers maximum efficiency with highly reliable operation. Its innovation in bagging accuracy – ±50 g at 2σ (25 kg) – is made possible by incorporating dosing and weighing technology and intelligent controls. Its uniquely robust bag handling concept delivers optimal uptime and has a capacity of up to 900 bags per hour (25 kg bags). Its hygienic design coupled with comprehensive safety features demonstrates Bühler's and Premier Tech’s dedication to high food and human safety standards. These features significantly optimize the profitability of millers without compromising the efficiency of their operations.

Alexis Michaud, Partner Relations Director at Premier Tech Systems and Automation, adds: “At Premier Tech, we leverage our decades of expertise to deliver high-performing, food-safe, and cost-effective automated packaging solutions. This dedication to quality and innovation ensures that businesses in emerging markets have access to the automation level they need to compete. Our solutions empower them to enhance their operational efficiency and product quality, ultimately contributing to their long-term success.”

The CHRONOS OMP-2090 B will be available in all markets with the exception of the US, Canada, and the European Union member states.



