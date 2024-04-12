ePac Flexible Packaging, the leading provider of digitally printed flexible packaging, has announced the expansion of its digital printing capabilities in Canada through the addition of an HP Indigo 200K digital press at its Toronto facility, bringing their total number of these next-generation presses to five in North America. This strategic investment reinforces ePac's position as Canada's largest digital flexible packaging producer, now boasting a total of nine digital presses across its Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal locations.

With its existing fleet of 8 HP Indigo 25K digital presses spread throughout Canada, the inclusion of the HP Indigo 200K digital press is a testament to ePac's commitment to innovation and sustainability in flexible packaging. This expansion enables ePac to offer unparalleled print quality, efficiency, and turnaround time to its customers, further supporting small and medium-sized businesses in their growth and competitiveness.

"Our presence across the country, from Vancouver to Montreal, underscores our dedication to being close to our customers, understanding their needs, and delivering customized solutions with a quick time to market," said George Boustani, Managing Director, ePac Canada. "The addition of the HP Indigo 200K to our Toronto plant allows us to scale our operations and continue providing eco-friendly, high-quality packaging solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our clients."

ePac's global footprint extends beyond Canada, with 22 locations worldwide, including Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, North Africa and North America, affirming its role as the global leader in digital flexible packaging. The company's all-digital business model emphasizes sustainability, offering a full range of sustainable film options and leveraging digital printing technology that is both carbon-neutral and eco-friendly.

To learn more about ePac, please visit https://epacflexibles.com/.