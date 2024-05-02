Anderson & Vreeland Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic print technologies, equipment, and consumables, has announced the acquisition of Adheso-Graphics, a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes designed for various applications including corrugated, wide web, narrow web, offset and letterpress printing.

“We are excited to expand our core portfolio with the addition of Adheso-Graphics to the Anderson & Vreeland, Family of Flexo Brands,” says Darin Lyon, President and CEO of Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. “Our commitment to providing world-class products to the markets we serve is enhanced by this strategic acquisition. We remain customer centric and focused on delivering innovation across the Flexographic space.”

For 63 years, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. has focused on adding vertical manufacturing to its portfolio, starting with Matrix materials, then adding Nova Polymers, Custom Flex, AVantage Liquid Photopolymer resins, Provident LLC and now Adheso-Graphics. This latest addition to the A&V Family will bring customers new technology offerings, product development and a robust commitment to printing excellence, serving multiple markets.

“I am very proud of the 57 years Adheso-Graphics, Inc. has provided technology and products, sustaining Flexography from its inception. Today we take a great leap forward, forging our new journey with industry leading Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. to ensure these synergies continue with renewed sales and service,” says Adheso-Graphics President Don Scanlon.

