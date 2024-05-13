Innovia Films, a leading material science pioneer and major producer of BOPP films, is launching a newly developed, uniquely engineered two side coated cavitated film for pressure sensitive labelling (PSL) applications, which is marketed as Rayoface™ AQBHA. The polypropylene (PP) film offers outstanding printability with a backside coating specifically designed for hot melt pressure sensitive label coating.

The film is 58 microns thick, has a printable top-coating, and an adhesive receptive coated surface on the reverse side that provides anti-curl and migration properties with hot melt adhesives.

AQBHA has very good moisture resistance and cold temperature performance, making this the perfect material for fridge and freezer applications. “As more SKU’s move to polypropylene containers, having a label made from the same material supports the design for recycling criteria for filmic facestocks,” explains Lucija Kralj, Business Unit Director Labels EMEA.

Rayoface™ AQBHA has undertaken extensive hot melt barrier testing, and the film remains flat through the whole duration of the test, delivering the perfect solution to mitigate any facestock material issues with hot melt coating for PSL.

