Innovia Films has recently applied their surface technology to their material science by developing a uniquely engineered printable coated cavitated BOPP facestock film, Rayoface™ AQBSA. Designed for pressure sensitive labeling (PSL) applications, the film is 58 microns thick, has a printable top-coating, and an adhesive receptive coated surface on the reverse side.

“AQBSA is suitable for use within a wide range of market segments such as Household and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, and other consumer packaged goods sectors,” said Lucija Kralj, Business Unit Director Labels. “The 5-layer technology in the cavitated base film, means AQBSA is a high-performance product that gives both superb economics and a high yield.”

With an extremely high opacity of 91%, Rayoface™ AQBSA provides a brilliant white surface, and even after top-coatings, has EU food contact compliance.

The enhanced coating technology of Innovia Films means AQBSA provides the off-press ink adhesion label printing requires, as well as the print and cold-foiling appearance that the PSL market demands.

This film has already undergone in-depth trials and has shown excellent results throughout the PSL supply chain and is available immediately.

To learn more about Innovia Films, please visit https://www.innoviafilms.com/.