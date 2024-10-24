All4Labels Global Packaging Group, a leading global manufacturer of digital and sustainable labeling solutions, is proud to announce that its STARFLAKE™ pressure-sensitive label has been officially recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for meeting the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design® Guide for Recyclability.

This recognition marks a significant step forward in enabling the recycling of plastic bottles and underscores All4Labels’ commitment to driving the development of sustainable practices in the label industry.

APR, based in the United States, is a prominent international organization dedicated to improving plastic recycling processes. This recognition follows three years of dedicated investment in research and development, including several hundred thousand Euros allocated to printing trials and enhancements to the final product.

All4Labels demonstrates that its STARFLAKE™ labels meet the criteria for recyclability, ensuring it can be seamlessly integrated into the PET recycling process. STARFLAKE™ is part of the STAR portfolio, a full range of labeling and packaging solutions, developed with the primary goal of enhancing the environmental footprint of packaging and promoting circularity.

“As one of the leaders in the realm of digital and sustainable packaging, we are committed to prioritizing investments in research and development, coupled with stringent cooperation across our value chain,” said All4Labels CEO Guenther Weymans. “This approach ensures we remain at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that not only meet our customers’ needs but also champion recyclability and promote a circular economy. We are paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

STARFLAKE™ is the ideal combination of materials, adhesives, and inks designed to meet the requirements for PET recycling. The innovative adhesive allows for the clean separation of label flakes from PET flakes, marking a significant sustainable advancement for brand owners, particularly in the food, beverage and personal care sectors.

All4Labels is committed to supporting its customers with this technology on a global scale. Currently produced at the All4Labels coating hub in Witzhave, Germany, the Group has additional capabilities in Latin America (Brazil and Mexico) and Europe (Italy).

“We are thrilled to receive the APR recognition for our STARFLAKE™, which exemplifies our dedication to drive innovative and sustainable practices within the industry,” said Gabriela Neves Ferri, Global Vice President of R&D and Sustainability at All4Labels. “Our commitment to bring forward solutions that not only meet current market needs but also prioritize the health of our planet is unwavering. This recognition is a testament to our efforts in leading the sustainable transformation of the labeling industry.”



