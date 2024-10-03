Last month in Rosemont, Illinois, Labelexpo Americas 2024 provided a largescale platform for industry leaders to learn, connect and even show off a bit. First launched in 1989 and having held events in three different continents, Labelexpo has become the leading event for the label and package printing industry, and from attending its most recent edition, it’s easy to see why.

Thanks to an astounding total of over 450 exhibitors, Labelexpo Americas 2024 proved to be a hub of innovation. The 3-day event was the perfect destination to see the latest advancements in both machinery and materials, and with interactive live demonstrations and an expansive show floor, attendees didn’t have to look far to see them.

A primary standout from my conversations was S-OneLP. Just established in 2018, S-OneLP has quickly become a prominent figure in the labeling industry thanks to its ability to identify gaps in the market and fill them to clients’ satisfaction.

At Booth #1353, S-OneLP highlighted its exclusive partnership with Michelman. S-OneLP is the exclusive market partner for Michelman’s in-line and off-line printers and water-based varnishes, which in turn makes the company widely compatible with HP Indigo Digital Presses.

At Booth #6385, the company featured its T14 Thermal Laminator, a machine that allows for the handling of high-value digital print materials with minimal waste. This actually provided me with actual hands-on experience, as the team was gracious enough to let me start the machine and see it in action.

At the Avery Dennison booth, I was given a personal tour that highlighted the company’s sustainability efforts. These ranged from immediate material innovations like linerless labels to broad company-wide goals like achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Additionally, I got a closer look at Avery Dennison’s emerging near field communication (NFC) technology, which allows consumers of popular food and beverage brands to learn more about their products by simply holding up a smartphone to the packaging.

The INX booth was also worth visiting. With the company’s advanced inks, coatings and digital printing solutions that were on display, it was clear that INX is a leader in the label industry. A highlight of my visit was learning more about VerifyInkTM, INX’s solution to curb product tampering and counterfeiting by using both covert and overt technology.

Of course, it is impossible to adequately recount all of my phenomenal experiences at Labelexpo Americas 2024, but I can say with confidence that events like these are vital. The opportunity to connect with labeling and packaging leaders, in this type of environment, fosters the creativity and drive that keeps this industry moving forward.





Bobby Douglas

Associate Editor, Packaging Strategies

(248) 885-0184

douglasb@bnpmedia.com