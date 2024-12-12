Top

With applications that stretch from pharmaceutical products to food and beverage packs , cartons are one of the most versatile packaging solutions on the market. As a result, manufacturers of cartoning machinery are constantly looking for ways to streamline the process, developing solutions that are versatile and efficient for a variety of vertical markets.

Recently, Bradman Lake showcased a myriad of cartoners at PACK EXPO 2024. Among these was the SL903 High-Speed End Load Cartoner, a customizable, stainless steel machine that allows for the erecting, loading and closing of cartons of various sizes.

Additionally, R.A Jones is set to supply McIlhenny Company with four of its Legacy CS-600 ultra speed Horizontal End Load Cartoners. These will assist the company in packaging its world famous TABASCO® brand products.

Finally, IWK Packaging Systems, Inc. recently unveiled the CH 4, a modular, horizontal cartoning machine. The machine, powered by servo motors, is ideal for the construcition of various pharmaceutical products like pre-filled syringes and vials.

Learn more about these innovations below.

Bradman Lake Showcases Cartoning Solutions at PACK EXPO

Bradman Lake recently showcased the SL903 High-Speed End Load Cartoner at PACK EXPO. Courtesy of Bradman Lake

Bradman Lake recently unveiled its latest cartoning innovations at PACK EXPO International 2024, held at McCormick Place in Chicago from November 3–6.

All Bradman Lake machinery has been specifically designed to meet today’s packaging challenges, improving flexibility and efficiency to increase profitability. In addition to the company's build times, all showcased equipment is available for immediate sale.

McIlhenny Company Enlists R.A Jones Cartoners for TABASCO® Products

McIlhenny’s decision to use R.A Jones’ cartoners was influenced by a relationship spanning over five decades. Courtesy of R.A Jones

“Make it Better and Make it Last” are part of McIlhenny Company’s core values. And with more than 155 years of pepper expertise, the family-owned and operated company, famously known for its TABASCO® Brand products, continues to demonstrate those fundamentals.

The legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce was invented on Avery Island, Louisiana, where McIlhenny Company continues to produce the iconic brand. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labeled in more than 36 languages and dialects.

TABASCO® Brand prides itself on listening to its customers’ needs — constantly innovating and experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on its legacy. To date, TABASCO® Brand has nine unique core pepper sauces, offered in a range of bottles and sizes that are neatly packaged in a box.

Therefore, when it comes to packaging equipment, the company looks for flexibility, efficiency, and speed in order to meet consumer demand.

IWK Packaging Systems Introduces Modular Horizontal Cartoning Machine

The CH 4 is ideal for pre-filled syringes, vials and other pharma containers. Courtesy of IWK Packaging Systems, Inc.

IWK Packaging Systems, Inc., a manufacturer of premium cartoning and tube filling equipment for the pharmaceutical and health & beauty sectors, has introduced the CH 4, a modular, horizontal cartoning machine engineered to meet dramatically increased demand for the packaging of pre-filled syringes, vials, and other delicate pharma containers. The innovative machine platform can be offered in either intermittent-motion or continuous motion and has the flexibility to handle carton opening from either direction.