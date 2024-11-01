IWK Packaging Systems, Inc., a manufacturer of premium cartoning and tube filling equipment for the pharmaceutical and health & beauty sectors, has introduced the CH 4, a modular, horizontal cartoning machine engineered to meet dramatically increased demand for the packaging of pre-filled syringes, vials, and other delicate pharma containers. The innovative machine platform can be offered in either intermittent-motion or continuous motion and has the flexibility to handle carton opening from either direction.

Powered by advanced servo motors, the IWK CH 4 Cartoner can produce up to 120 cartons per minute while assuring gentle product handling, simple 10-minute format changeovers, and easy cleaning. To save on operation expenses, the cartoner delivers cost-effective regeneration by applying the energy gained through recuperation directly back into the production of the cartons. This results in a 21% overall reduction in energy consumption.

The CH 4 is quickly adaptable to a wide range of applications and cartoning specifications and, thanks to its compact design, the machine builds upon IWK’s reputation for cGMP-guaranteed, floorspace-conscious equipment.

The IWK CH 4 Platform can form and fill cartons from 50-230mm in length, 15-160mm in width and 15-100mm in height. Depending on box size and insert parameters, the machine can produce up to 120 completed cartons per minute – considered top-speed in a sector that has experienced surging demand.

“The new IWK CH 4 is a reflection of IWK’s 75-year history in the cartoning machinery industry – the longest legacy of any major company,” said, Dana Austin, IWK Packaging Systems, Inc.’s General Manager, North America. “That unparalleled experience allows us to deliver innovation while adapting quickly to evolving industry needs.”