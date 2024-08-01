Bradman Lake is set to present its latest technological advancements at the PPMA Show 2024, held from 24-26 September at the NEC, Birmingham. Attendees are invited to visit stand C100 to witness the renowned FT120 Flow Wrapper in action, now featuring the latest integrated sealing module designed for horizontal sealing. This enhancement elevates the standards of sealing precision and enhances overall performance when working with both paper and eco-friendly recycled packaging films. Bradman Lake will also showcase the well-established SL903 End Load Cartoner, representing the culmination of over 75 years of packaging experience. This machine erects, loads products, and closes cartons within a single modular frame.

FT120 Flow Wrapper Features and Benefits:

Operates at the highest level of efficiency and seal integrity, even for challenging heat-seal applications.

New and improved ‘backward compatible’ flow wrap sealing technologies. Simple conversion parts or modular replacements enable the flow wrapper to run recyclable, biodegradable, paper, and single substrate mono materials.

Robust end crimp sealing module that provides hot or cold seal options.

Quick changeover takes less than 15 minutes and requires only a single operator, making it simple to operate and maintain, with the ability to accommodate a wide range of product sizes.

Soft Jaw Technology: Unique to Bradman Lake, this feature prevents misplaced products from jamming in the end seal jaws.

Reel to Reel Splicing: Automatic splicing is a standard feature on the system, with a manual splice available for stand-alone machines.

Automatic Web Tracking: Maintains position of wrapping material presentation from the reel, providing increased efficiency and productivity whilst keeping material width to a minimum.

Discharge Top Control: Ensures consistent transfer onto the discharge conveyor, maintaining regular product spacing when interfacing with downstream equipment.

No Gap No Crimp: If no gap is detected between products on the infeed, the end seal jaws do not engage, forming a long bag that is rejected on the machine infeed, avoiding production stops.

No Product No Bag: If no product is detected in the machine pitch, the end seal jaws wait for the next product, preventing the production of empty packs and allowing the machine to continue running.

High Speed: Machine versions capable of wrapping speeds up to 1200 packs per minute are available.

SL903 Fully Automatic End Load Cartoner Features and Benefits

The SL903 Fully Automatic End Load Cartoner is a versatile machine capable of handling a wide range of cartons and products, including lower grade carton materials, with easy, fast and repeatable size changes.

The SL903 is available with various product infeed and collating systems for total automation with upstream equipment. The machine can also be equipped with outfeed conveyors to seamlessly integrate with case packing, shrink-wrapping, and palletizing machines, also provided by Bradman Lake Group.

A wide range of optional features, including a low-level carton hopper, are available to enable the machines to be readily adapted to meet the customer’s specific requirements.

Visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to view curated videos illustrating how the packaging equipment on display integrates seamlessly with Bradman Lake’s downstream equipment, including case packers, shrink wrappers, and palletizers, creating a flawless end-to-end process. This reaffirms Bradman Lake as the ultimate one-stop shop for packaging solutions.

Bradman Lake packaging equipment sets the benchmark for primary, secondary and tertiary packaging. Equipment can be supplied as a ‘stand-alone’ machine for low speed, hand-fed applications, or as a fully automatic system to meet the demands of the most sophisticated hi-tech processing and packaging lines. They have become the machines of choice for many multinational manufacturers operating in the bakery & biscuit, chocolate & confectionery, dry foods, chilled & frozen foods, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries.

To learn more about Bradman Lake, please visit https://www.bradmanlake.com/.