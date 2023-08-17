Bradman Lake, a leading global supplier of packaging equipment, will be showcasing its latest packaging equipment at PACK EXPO Las Vegas from September 11-13, 2023, in booth # 4836.

The company will be showcasing the latest edition of the SL903 high speed end load cartoner, featuring a low-height carton hopper. The SL903 is made of durable stainless steel and can erect, load and close cartons within one frame. The machine has a wide range of optional features that enable it to be customized to meet the specific needs of customers.

Bradman Lake will also be displaying a top load packaging solution that includes the servo driven HSS Double Head carton and tray former. The HSS is an innovative machine that will simultaneously erect cartons using both hot melt glue and four corner locks, showcasing its versatility for various packaging needs. After forming, the cartons will be transferred to the IL120 carton closer. The IL120 utilizes Bradman Lake’s unique ‘Flexible Carton Control’ (FCC) technology, allowing cartons containing products of inconsistent size to be closed without jamming. The machine also features quick and easy tool-less size changeovers, significantly reducing downtime and increasing productivity for customers running several different carton sizes.

Additionally, Bradman Lake will be exhibiting the HS Mini carton and tray former. This machine is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses that require a high-quality carton former in a small footprint. Although compact, the HS Mini retains the same advanced features found in the standard size former.

The company's display at PACK EXPO Las Vegas will showcase its unique capabilities offering both top load and side load cartoning approaches. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the features and benefits of each approach and choose the best solution for their needs.

Visitors to the booth will also have an opportunity to see a curated video collection. These videos will illustrate how the packaging equipment on display seamlessly integrates with Bradman Lake’s upstream equipment, which includes product distribution and flow wrappers and downstream equipment that includes case packers, shrink wrappers and palletizers, creating a flawless end-to-end process. This reaffirms Bradman Lake as the ultimate one-stop shop for packaging solutions – where innovation meets integration.

“We are excited to exhibit our latest packaging equipment at Pack Expo Las Vegas,” said Patrick Dwyer, President at Bradman Lake Inc. “We believe that our products offer the best in terms of quality, performance, and flexibility, and we are confident that visitors to our booth will be impressed.”

To learn more about Bradman Lake, please visit https://www.bradmanlake.com.