Diverse Improvement: Embracing Automation in Packaging Solutions

Top

✕



The embrace of robotics in packaging makes sense, as the industry continues to strive for error-free and efficient production. Proper use of this emerging technology can streamline all phases of the packaging process, while also assuaging companies’ concerns regarding workforce turnover. Improvements in the robotics field have shown up in a variety of ways.

As an example, ABB recently launched AppStudio, a no-code software tool that allows users of all experience levels to create customized robotic interfaces. The new software is said to reduce setup times by 80 percent.

Additionally, Mantis Robotics secured $5 million in new investments for its work with Physical AI, through which the company created adaptive, human-centered robots. The investments will allow Mantis to expand its operations and presence in the market.

Finally, Rethink Robotics unveiled its new line of Rethink Reacher collaborative robots at IMTS last September. The line is highly adaptable, as it can be integrated into diverse workplaces, and it comes with useful accessories like grippers and vision systems.

Learn more about these solutions below.

ABB Launches No-Code Software Tool for Customized Robot Programming

The new software will help companies deal with a shortage of skilled labor. Courtesy of ABB

ABB has launched AppStudio, an intuitive no-code software tool designed to empower users of all experience levels to quickly and easily create customized robotic user interfaces. With intuitive functionality and features including a collaborative cloud-based library enabling users to share application templates, AppStudio will reduce setup times by up to 80 percent.

“A growing shortage of skilled labor requires the further simplification of automation and programming, especially among small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) where complexity is seen as a major barrier to implementing robotic automation,” said Marc Segura, President ABB Robotics Division. “Designed for novices and experts alike, AppStudio is an exciting addition to ABB’s current software offering. By making it easier to create robot interfaces, it will save users significant time on setup and allow for fast and seamless robot integration across diverse applications.”

READ MORE

Mantis Robotics Secures $5 Million to Redefine Robotics through Physical AI

The robots are ideal for use in ecommerce fulfillment, in addition to other areas. Courtesy of Mantis Robotics

Mantis Robotics, a pioneer in Physical AI for robotic automation, recently announced that it has secured $5 million in new investments led by Emerald Technology Ventures with participation from the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. This cash infusion will enable Mantis Robotics to scale its operations, enhance its product portfolio and expand its presence in the rapidly growing industrial robotics market.

Mantis has entered the next frontier in robotics by creating the first adaptive, human-centered robots. The company makes industrial robotic arms that are inherently safe for human interaction, eliminating the need for costly and complex external safeguards such as fences or laser barriers. Mantis’ technology learns and understands its environment based on sensor data from a proprietary built-in sensor-suite. This enables Mantis Robots to detect obstacles and humans in its direct environment and adjust the robot’s behavior accordingly in real-time, making robot arms safe and autonomous.

READ MORE

Rethink Robotics Unveils New Line of Collaborative Robots at IMTS

The Reacher cobot line features seven new models. Courtesy of Mantis Robotics

Rethink Robotics recently returned to the market at IMTS, where it unveiled its Rethink Reacher (RE) line of collaborative robots (cobots). With a long history as a pioneer in advanced technologies and a partner for the industry when it comes to productivity and safety enhancement, Rethink Robotics celebrates its comeback with a renewed company vision, aiming to serve the North American market with better, faster, and stronger products and solutions.

The Reacher cobot line includes seven new cobot models (RE 07, 09, 13, 16, 21, 30, and 30L), handling payloads ranging from 7 to 30 kg (15–66 pounds). In addition to the cobots’ improved design, their reliable and robust hardware delivers increased precision, speed and durability, enhancing their capabilities for industrial use, supported by an IP65 rating for use in wet and dusty environments.