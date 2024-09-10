Rethink Robotics returns to the market at IMTS, where it unveils its Rethink Reacher (RE) line of collaborative robots (cobots). With a long history as a pioneer in advanced technologies and a partner for the industry when it comes to productivity and safety enhancement, Rethink Robotics celebrates its comeback with a renewed company vision, aiming to serve the North American market with better, faster, and stronger products and solutions.

The Reacher cobot line includes seven new cobot models (RE 07, 09, 13, 16, 21, 30, and 30L), handling payloads ranging from 7 to 30 kg (15–66 pounds). In addition to the cobots’ improved design, their reliable and robust hardware delivers increased precision, speed, and durability, enhancing their capabilities for industrial use, supported by an IP65 rating for use in wet and dusty environments.

RE cobots offer highest precision with ± 0.03 mm pose repeatability — suitable for even the most demanding tasks. Depending on the model, maximum speed ranges from 120 to 200 degrees per second. Reacher cobots feature collision detection to ensure workplace safety and a user-friendly, intuitive interface that feels natural and is easy to use.

Rethink Robotics’ mission is to revolutionize collaborative robotics with flexible and dependable technology that seamlessly integrates into diverse workplaces. With competitive pricing and customizable options that make robotic automation accessible for every need, RE cobots are designed to provide trusted support and reliability.

Industry insiders may remember Rethink’s former flagship Sawyer because of its unique seventh-axis architecture, hand-wrist camera, and smiling eyes. The company has grown and learned in the last years; today’s portfolio is much more mature and straightforward in the ability to handle industry needs and user expectations.

Rethink Robotics’ Reacher line comes with connectivity to a wide range of accessories, such as grippers, vision systems, rails, and other end-of-arm and peripheral tools. At IMTS Rethink unveils the robots and showcases their integration expertise in solutions for machine tending, palletizing, and bin picking.

In addition to the RE cobot line, at IMTS Rethink Robotics also unveils its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and mobile robotic manipulator (MMR) platforms, enlarging its comprehensive portfolio of automation products that easily adapt to diverse industrial manufacturing and logistics applications.

To learn more about Rethink Robotics, please visit https://rethinkrobotics.com/.