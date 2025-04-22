Embracing Sustainability: Improvements Take Center Stage in Household Product Packaging

Top

While household and homecare products remain a staple in any dwelling, their consistent presence should not be confused for a lack of innovation. As household products continue to improve in terms of their actual use, the packaging of these supplies does not fall far behind. Most notably, improvements in sustainability in regards to materials have transformed this sector, and several companies are trying their hand in discovering the next big development.

For example, Mespack and Amcor partnered to develop a 2L stand-up pouch for products like soap and laundry detergent. The new pouches are made with recyclable materials and can run on machines even with their large size.

Additionally, Berry Global expanded its B Circular Range of packaging solutions to the household sector. The range includes standard solutions like triggers, nozzles and closures.

Finally, Innovia Films launched a new polyolefin shrink sleeve that is suitable for household products. The materials in the sleeve are highly recyclable and can be reused to create packaging for a variety of vertical markets.

Mespack and Amcor Collaborate to Develop 2L Stand-Up Pouch

The pouches were made from Amcor’s AmPrima® recycle-ready solutions. Courtesy of Amcor

Mespack and Amcor have successfully developed a recycle-ready 2L stand-up pouch, specifically designed for home care products like soaps, cleaners, and laundry detergent. The partnership combines Mespack’s packaging machinery and Amcor’s packaging materials to overcome the technical challenges associated with scaling up to larger flexible packaging formats using recycle-ready materials.

Following a successful set of trials, the new sturdy and drop-resistant 2L stand-up pouch is now available for the Home Care market.

Berry Global Brings Circular Packaging Solutions to Homecare Market

The B Circular Range is designed for businesses looking to make improvements in sustainability. (Courtesy of Berry Global)

Berry Global recently extended its B Circular Range of standard packaging solutions designed for circularity, with the introduction of a wide selection of products for the household and homecare market. The move provides a cost-effective solution for brands and retailers in the sector seeking to further enhance their sustainable packaging offering.

A total of 35 items are available covering triggers, screw, child-resistant and flip-top closures, and jars, along with specialty products such as screw-on nozzles and brush applicators. They can now be produced with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in amounts ranging from 30% to 100%, while many have been designed for improved recyclability, for example by developing all plastic trigger sprays which contains no metal parts.

Innovia Films Launches Shrink Sleeve Made from Recyclable Polyolefin Material

The polyolefin shrink sleeves allow customers to shift from less sustainable materials like PVC or PET-G. (Courtesy of Innovia Films)

Innovia Films, a material science pioneer and major producer of BOPP films, has announced the wider launch of the next generation shrink sleeve made out of recycling-friendly polyolefin (PO) material, which is suitable for household packaging applications.

High-shrink version allows the transition from unsustainable sleeves

“The improvement of this high-shrink version of our RayoFloat™ shrink sleeve enables our customers to switch from PVC or PET-G shrink sleeve that are detrimental to recycling, to a recycling-proof and more sustainable option made from polyolefin. This material is certified by recyclers and has been endorsed by RecyClass in Europe and APR in the United States,” says Lucija Kralj, Business Unit Director Labels EMEA.