ABB has launched AppStudio, an intuitive no-code software tool designed to empower users of all experience levels to quickly and easily create customized robotic user interfaces. With intuitive functionality and features including a collaborative cloud-based library enabling users to share application templates, AppStudio will reduce setup times by up to 80 percent.

“A growing shortage of skilled labor requires the further simplification of automation and programming, especially among small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) where complexity is seen as a major barrier to implementing robotic automation,” said Marc Segura, President ABB Robotics Division. “Designed for novices and experts alike, AppStudio is an exciting addition to ABB’s current software offering. By making it easier to create robot interfaces, it will save users significant time on setup and allow for fast and seamless robot integration across diverse applications.”

Compatible with all ABB robots on the OmniCore controller platform, AppStudio offers unprecedented flexibility and ease for creating customized robotic user interfaces. After installing the software, users can repurpose a previously used setup or select from a cloud-based library of templates, models, modules and examples enabling them to select options in twenty languages. Alternatively, customized interfaces can be created to fit any device and application, including the OmniCore Flex-Pendant, tablets and mobile phones.

AppStudio also supports customers migrating from the IRC5 controller to the OmniCore platform, significantly reducing the time needed to rebuild interfaces from days to minutes. This feature ensures a smooth transition to the latest technology, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

With intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, AppStudio offers simplified configuration where users can add icons, dropdown menus, buttons, and other functions to tailor the interface to their specific needs. It also supports more advanced users, who can build custom interface elements using a JavaScript-based component kit, enabling a high degree of customization. Once developed, these elements can be shared with other users for streamlined project collaboration.

Once an interface has been created, it can be deployed to the ABB robot or a digital twin in ABB’s RobotStudio programming tool. Through this connection, the robot can be programmed to carry out specific commands, such as performing an action or opening a gripper.

Together with ABB’s Wizard Easy Programming tool and RobotStudio, AppStudio makes the ABB robot portfolio one of the easiest to program, marking the start of a new chapter that will see robots being opened to a new audience of potential users.

AppStudio is available as a free download from ABB’s website.