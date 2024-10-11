Top

✕



The discussion of labels and labeling tends to revolve around materials. But another part of the equation, and perhaps just as important, is the labeling machinery. This equipment needs to be versatile, efficient and accurate, and suppliers are always looking to improve these factors. As a result, innovation in labeling machinery has become a constant across the industry.

Primera Technology, Inc. recently unveiled its new AP380 Label Applicator. Meant for round and cylindrical containers, this new machine provides a solution for typically tough-to-handle packaging forms.

Additionally, Videojet introduced the 9560 PL pallet labeling system, which allows users to cover three sides of a pallet and apply up to four labels, while also ensuring error free printing with automated processes.

Finally, Xeikon debuted its PX3300HD, a 1200 dpi digital press that is designed for high quality labels. The press is a low-footprint machine that allows for sustainable practices and diverse applications.

Learn more about these developments below.

Primera Announces AP380 Label Applicator for Round and Cylindrical Containers

The Primera AP380 features a user-friendly design, making it easy to operate. Courtesy of Primera

Primera Technology, Inc., a leading manufacturer of specialized digital printing equipment, announced its new AP380 Label Applicator. This state-of-the-art applicator is designed to streamline the label application process on round or cylindrical containers, offering increased speeds and new features. The AP380 Label Applicator boasts a host of features that make the labeling process faster and more efficient. With approximately 30% faster speed than Primera’s AP360/362 label applicators, it ensures labels are applied swiftly and accurately, providing a seamless finish on a wide variety of containers. The inclusion of an all-new label liner rewinder further optimizes operations by keeping the waste liner material off the floor and winding it into a roll for easy disposal. READ MORE

Videojet Launches New Pallet Labeling System

The 9560 PL can process up to 120 pallets per hour across diverse applications. Courtesy of Videojet

With over 45 years of expertise in marking, coding and product identification solutions, Videojet has launched the new Videojet 9560 PL pallet labeling system. In addition to its ability to cover up to three sides of a pallet and apply up to four labels, the 9560 PL can process up to 120 pallets per hour across diverse applications. The 9560 PL also facilitates secure warehouse management and adherence to industry regulations.

The 9560 PL verifies label accuracy and reprints incorrect labels as needed to help ensure error-free operations and improve productivity and profitability. An integrated bar code scanner can be used to verify the readability of bar codes on printed labels. If a bar code is unreadable because of a dead dot occurrence, the 9560 PL automatically reprints the label in a landscape orientation and the advanced rotating tamp pad applies the label over the unreadable one. The system then rescans to ensure the code is readable.

READ MORE

Xeikon Unveils New Inkjet Press for High-End Labels

The PX3300HD utilizes a newly developed ink series to ensure perfect curing. Courtesy of Xeikon

Xeikon recently announced details of the next evolution Panther inkjet technology as the leading press manufacturer premiered the Xeikon PX3300HD, a new 1200 dpi digital press that launched at drupa 2024. Developed for high quality labels, the five-color machine offers a 330mm printing width and speeds up to 70 m/min, even when printing with high opacity white. In addition, Xeikon PX3300HD utilizes a newly developed ink series, PX-Cure LED HD, to ensure perfect curing, while supporting sustainability targets for converters.

“As inkjet technology continues to mature, there’s a clear need to update Xeikon’s Panther portfolio with a higher resolution option to meet specific customer requests. Consequently, we’re now introducing a 1200 dpi engine to complement the existing 600 dpi product range,” states Jeroen Van Bauwel, Director Solution Design. “The new Xeikon PX3300HD will extend the capabilities for printers by giving them the tools to reach excellent quality at even higher productivity levels in a TCO-friendly way (Total Cost of Ownership).”