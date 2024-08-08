Flint Group and its Digital Solutions division, Xeikon, have announced their participation in Labelexpo Americas in September, the largest dedicated trade show for the label and narrow web printing industry in 2024.

Visitors to the Flint Group/Xeikon booth, 6419 in Hall F, can meet the teams and learn about print technologies that minimize energy consumption, reduce waste, streamline operations and promote circularity. The company will demonstrate its latest innovations to enhance efficiency and sustainability in labels and package printing.

Anna Niewiadomska, Marketing Manager at Flint Group, said: “Labelexpo Americas is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the label printing sector. With the need for efficiency in printing becoming clearer every year, we are pleased to highlight our solutions designed to help converters simplify their operations. Importantly, we are excited to share details about our latest innovations addressing sustainability, recycling, and regulatory concerns.”

Visitors at Labelexpo Americas can learn about Flint Group’s dual-curing EkoCure® ink series. This series eases the transition from traditional UV to UV LED curing for narrow web printers, enabling high-performance printing while minimizing their environmental impact. This range also includes EkoCure® ANCORA, a range of inks approved for food-contact materials.

The company will also feature its new Ultra Clear dual-curing UV coatings, which harness all the advantages of UV LED curing and provide the clarity and protection necessary for label printing. These dual-curing coatings offer a solution that facilitates LED adoption without increasing complexity.

Visitors can learn more about Evolution De-inking Primer and Caustic-Resistant Overprint Varnish (OPV) through an educational demonstration. Flint Group’s range of APR approved coatings and primers to enhance shrink sleeve and label recyclability. These products enable label material to be recycled at the same time as PET bottles without contaminating the reclaimed material, meaning previously unrecyclable products can be reprocessed, and reclaimed material yield can be increased by up to 10%.

In parallel, the Xeikon team looks forward to discussing fleXflow, its stand-up pouch production process that ensures high image quality with minimal setup and turnaround times. fleXflow is profitable for short runs while still enabling full variable printing in full color, powered by Xeikon’s X-800 Digital Front End.

Xeikon is eager to discuss its PX3300HD, "The Panther," designed to produce high-quality, durable labels at 1200 dpi. Also showcased is the LX3000, "The LION," which uses Xeikon’s innovative Cruise Control System and artificial intelligence to automatically monitor and adjust production settings at speeds up to 138 feet per minute.

Additionally, attendees will learn about Xeikon’s TX500 press, which uses TITON toner to facilitate printing on food-safe, durable flexible packaging, on paper substrates, resistant to temperatures and solvents without requiring a varnish. TITON supports more sustainable printing by offering all the benefits of UV inks while being food-safe, odorless, and lacking migration issues.

The Xeikon team encourages visitors to inquire about its new collaboration with Kurz Digital Embellishment Solutions, which offers a unique opportunity to integrate digital metal hot-stamping in line, achieving perfect front-to-back registration in a single pass. This food-safe and simple application is truly a game changer.

We are thrilled to participate in Labelexpo Americas 2024 and share updates on our latest digital print solutions," said Mark Pomerantz, Sales & Marketing Director at Xeikon North America. "Xeikon remains a leading innovator for our customers with high value, growth market applications, such as our unique paper-based flexible packaging, our rugged digital heat transfer and in-mold labelling, and our elegant single-pass digital metal embellishment partnership with Kurz. Our team of industry experts will be available at the booth to answer your questions and guide you toward the best path forward for your business."

Nicki Kerrigan, VP Sales and Service North America at Flint Group, concluded: “Labelexpo Americas presents the perfect opportunity for converters to learn about the benefits delivered by Flint Group first-hand. There is much to uncover, from EkoCure dual-curing UV LED inks that simplify the transition to more energy-efficient printing to our Evolution series that promotes PET recycling.

“We are passionate about supporting printers in optimizing their operations and are eager to connect with delegates at this year’s show. With only three days to meet and discuss the important topics facing Narrow Web converters, we strongly encourage anyone interested in finding out more to book a meeting today.”

Labelexpo Americas will be the world’s largest event for the label and package printing industry in 2024. The show will take place September 10-12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, in Rosemont, Illinois.

For more information about Flint Group’s ink and coating products, please visit flintgrp.com, or to learn more about Xeikon and its digital label printing equipment, go to xeikon.com.