Beontag, global business enabler and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of pressure-sensitive labeling materials and smart tags such as RFID and NFC, will take part in LabelExpo Americas 2024. The premier exhibition and conference for the package printing industry, Labelexpo Americas will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Chicago from September 10-12, 2024. This year marks the first time Beontag will attend the event in North America, having previously been present at Labelexpo Europe and Labelexpo Latin America.

At Labelexpo Americas, Beontag will showcase its complete portfolio of solutions, including paper and film pressure-sensitive materials, with acrylic and hot melt adhesives and linerless labels. The emphasis of the display will be on investments and improvements that positively impact the entire value chain, as well as Beontag’s brand-new $80m facility in Ohio. The company is ushering in a new era of innovation and excellence globally, illustrating its position as an end-to-end provider of innovative graphic and label materials, and RFID and IoT solutions.

Beontag will also launch its new ‘Wash-Off’ portfolio at Labelexpo Americas. Wash-Off solutions are applicable to PET bottles and are the latest innovation in a growing category of sustainable innovations from the company, in line with its ongoing ESG agenda. When immersed during the PET recycling process, Wash-Off labels peel off with ease, preventing contamination and allowing a second or third generation of PET to be repackaged and reused.

In addition, Beontag will showcase its range of digital transformation capabilities. These include the innovative ECO tags and the range of ARC certified products that form a key enabler of all UHF and RFID services. Beontag has ambitious plans for continued innovation across a wide range of applications and sectors, including transportation, payments, fashion and luxury, where consumer demand and expectations for digitally connected products are increasing.

Ricardo Lobo, CEO of Beontag, commented: “At Labelexpo Americas 2024, we see a terrific opportunity to highlight Beontag’s diverse portfolio in an important market for our company. Our footprint in the United States is growing, so this feels like the right time for us to take this step. I look forward to a productive conference, making new connections and re-connecting with customers, clients, and friends, as we continue to grow our customer base in the USA and beyond.”

Commenting on the conference, Barbara Dunin, Beontag’s ESG, Marketing & Communications Director said: “We are excited to attend Labelexpo Americas next month, where we will demonstrate our abilities at a hugely important time for our company as we count down to opening our new facility in Dayton, Ohio – a key step in our continued expansion throughout the Americas. We look forward to showcasing our best-in-class graphic and label materials and RFID technology, as well as our comprehensive ESG initiatives.”



