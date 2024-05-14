Beontag, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of pressure-sensitive adhesives and smart tags, has launched its innovative range of self-adhesive wine labels in the Latin American market. The move represents a commitment to excellence through tech innovation for Beontag, as well as for the region’s globally celebrated winemaking traditions.

Beontag’s Grass Natural label is made of up to 40% grass fiber combined with FSC certified cellulose. Along with the White Martelé label, it sets a new standard in sophistication and moisture resistance.

Speaking ahead of the new range Mauro Lerner, General Manager LATAM GLM (Graphic and Label Materials), said: “We are proud to enter the Latin American wine market with the innovative approach that has come to define our place in the many sectors that we serve. By offering improved and innovative label materials solutions to the wine market, we support a highly respected global industry while maintaining all of the relevant product and brand information that customers expect.”

This announcement comes during a period of global expansion, investment, and innovation for Beontag. The company recently announced the next step in its North American expansion, having taken on a 200,000 square foot facility in Dayton, Ohio which will house two new modern coaters. Beontag’s evolving commitment to cutting-edge products and a seamless customer journey bolsters their status as a trusted end-to-end provider of graphic and label materials as well as IoT (Internet of Things) solutions rooted in sustainable technologies.