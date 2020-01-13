Producer of Prosecco Releases New Packaging and Updated Wine Range

LLS (Leonardo LoCascio Selections), a division of Winebow Imports dedicated to premium Italian wines, has announced that Zardetto, a leading producer of Prosecco, has released new packaging and an updated range of wines.

The new dual-layered labels, created by award-winning Italian design agency Robilant Associati, are designed to be peeled back, unveiling an inside layer of colorful artwork that is unique to each wine. Surprise phrases on the inside of the peel-away label on the Prosecco DOC Brut and Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry share contemporary Italian expressions, translated into English, that speak to the celebratory lifestyle embodied by Zardetto Prosecco. Additionally, a new proprietary bottle shape was designed for the range, with the Zardetto name embossed in glass.

Located in the heart of the historic Prosecco territory between Conegliano and Valdobiadene, Zardetto has been a leader in sparkling wine for more than 40 years. The brand's Proseccos are produced from carefully selected grapes grown on the finest hilltop vineyards, after which Zardetto’s state-of-the-art winery blends modern techniques and traditional practices that result in an acclaimed brut. As one of the first companies to introduce and distribute Prosecco outside Italy, Zardetto continues to offer the global market a wide portfolio of high-quality products.

Zardetto’s updated range consists of: Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry, ConeglianoValdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Extra Dry, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Long Charmat Brut and Private Cuvée Brut. The Prosecco DOC Brut is also available in 187 ml bottles, and the Private Cuvée Brut in keg format.