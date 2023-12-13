Beontag, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of pressure-sensitive adhesives and smart tags such as RFID and NFC, has announced an agreement to take on a 200,000 square foot industrial building in Dayton, Ohio, for a best-in-class manufacturing facility to support their North American expansion.

Beontag is set to invest more than USD $60 million in equipment, machinery, and tenant improvements over the next two years to bring this manufacturing facility to the highest international operational standards that the company is known for around the world. Boentag has committed to creating around 200 new jobs at the facility, which is expected to be fully operational by August 2024.

The state-of-the-art factory will allow the scale up of the production volumes through the utilization of more productive machinery, such as coaters, slitters, and sheeters for roll label stock, servicing the roll converter market. In addition, RFID and Linerless operations will be integrated in the same building.

Beontag's investments in the North American market began in September 2022 with the acquisition of Technicote, a company specializing in the pressure-sensitive adhesives market for more than 40 years. In addition to the new Ohio facility, Beontag will soon begin the process of merging Technicote, which will become Beontag US, reinforcing the multinational's strength and expertise to the United States market. Beontag is already one of the world’s largest manufacturers of pressure-sensitive adhesives and smart tags (RFID and NFC) with a commercial presence in more than 40 countries.

“Beontag has made no secret of our ambitious plans for US Expansion – which are dependent on state-of-the-art facilities, new and innovative equipment, strong infrastructure, and a great community of people,” Ricardo Lobo, CEO of Beontag said. “We’re very pleased to have found that in Dayton, Ohio and wish to thank the City and State offices that have helped make this ambition possible. On behalf of everyone in our truly global business, I’m glad to say that Beontag is looking forward to sharing the innovative products that will be manufactured here, with the wider North American market – and beyond.”

“We are excited that Beontag has chosen the Dayton Region as the home of their new Ohio facility,” said Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan. “This new facility will accommodate new equipment, technology, and employment growth.”

