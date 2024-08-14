Labelexpo Global Series has announced new areas highlighting industry topics and trends at Labelexpo Americas 2024, the Americas’ largest label and package printing technology trade show. The show takes place from September 10-12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

FlexPack @ Labelexpo will feature alongside Labelexpo Americas 2024, a focused area for flexible packaging and shrink sleeves, which will allow attendees entering this high-value market to see the latest equipment and materials from leading industry suppliers in the flex pack sector.

The new FlexPack @ Labelexpo highlights key technology and solutions for label converters interested in diversifying into flexible packaging production as well as traditional wide-web flexible packaging converters wishing to amplify their operation.

Companies confirmed as participating in FlexPack @ Labelexpo include Karlville, Gonderflex, S-One LP, ABG, Mamata, Protect-All, Novaflex, BONSET American Corporation, SANZIP re-closable zipper and Nobelus. In addition, three times a day, attendees will have the chance to attend a short introduction to flexible packaging, presented by HP.

A flexible packaging master class will also take place on September 10 and will provide converters with expert guidance into how label converters can enter or expand into this lucrative market.

Also featured is an RFID experience (radio frequency identification). Attendees will get the opportunity to learn more about the growth of RFID, see live demonstrations of how smart labels are produced as well as understand how data is stored, tracked and managed.

The RFID in labels and package printing workshop taking place on September 12 aims to provide the necessary technical knowledge for label and other converters looking to move into the arena of RFID and smart labeling.

Exhibitors will also get the chance to present new technologies and solutions in a 20-minute presentation at the Innovation Stage.

TLMI, the sponsoring partner for Labelexpo Americas 2024, will host an Eco Stage on the first two days of the show, presenting the latest developments in sustainability.

The Eco Stage is designed to support a better performing, more environmentally conscious label and package printing industry. Sessions include topics such as tackling the big myths surrounding sustainable packaging, what converters should really be concerned about and the key takeaway actions.

Also taking place is a converter leadership lunch on 10 September featuring a wide-ranging panel discussion including Elizabeth Yerecic, Executive Vice President, Sales & Sustainability, and Co-Owner, Yerecic Label; Bruce Hanson, CEO, AWT Labels & Packaging; and Guido Iannone, Chief Sales Officer and President, Mexico, South Africa and China, All4Labels and Craig Curran, President, Nosco. They will address key industry trends including sustainability, automation, and workforce development.

A breakfast networking session will take place on 11 September, where keynote speaker, Katie King, CEO of AI in Business will discuss how AI and automation are transforming the label and packaging industry.

Also taking place, on the first evening of Labelexpo Americas 2024, will be the Opening Night Party featuring the Label Industry Global Awards, which recognize key achievements and celebrates excellence in the label and package printing sector.

Tasha Ventimiglia, Group Director, Labelexpo Americas said: “Flexible Packaging, sustainability, RFID, AI and automation are all key topics that are trending in the label and package printing industry right now, so it made sense to capitalize on these trends at this year’s Labelexpo Americas. FlexPack @ Labelexpo, for instance, will allow attendees to see short run, added-value flexible packaging, including all the ancillary equipment, thermal lamination, pouching equipment, materials, and coatings required to enter this demanding market. We look forward to showcasing these fast-growing areas of the industry to all attendees.”