DuPont is featuring next-generation portfolios of solutions that meet today's label and printing trends at Labelexpo Americas 2024 (Sept. 10-12, Chicago, USA). Innovation, sustainability, performance, and quality are the core values that set the tone of the company's participation in the industry. DuPont’s commitment to these values is reflected in its product offerings, which focus on reducing environmental footprint, investments in research and development, and dedication to delivering high-quality products.

At the show, Cyrel® Flexographic Solutions is displaying its brand-new equipment, the DuPont™ Cyrel® FAST 1000 TD Processor. The thermal, solvent-free Flexographic Plate Processor is the latest addition to the company's product line and is designed to offer productivity, lower environmental footprint and outstanding quality to the Tag & Label and Mid-Web Flexible Packaging markets. Benefits include a compact footprint, high productivity, and improved user interface for reliable operation.

Cyrel® Flexographic Solutions is also featuring the Esko XPS Crystal Exposure Unit, which utilizes the latest UV-LED technology to maximize the consistent, high-quality performance of the Cyrel® flexographic plates. The award-winning Cyrel® Lightning plate family provides quick access times with outstanding print quality, designed from the ground up for UV-LED exposure units.

Additionally, attendees have the opportunity to experience Cyrel® University, an online, on-demand training platform designed to dramatically reduce preventable errors in the plate-room while ensuring that top talent stays on the cutting edge. The courses are entirely digital and allow users to quickly get up to speed, accelerating their learning process.

"I am thrilled to join Cyrel® Flexographic Solutions as we participate in Labelexpo Americas 2024, one of the biggest events in the label and package printing industry,” said Nolan Dzielak, North America Commercial Leader at Cyrel® Flexographic Solutions. “We look forward to showcasing our latest solutions that cater to the Tag & Label and Mid-Web Flexible Packaging markets, and Cyrel® University, our unique, online training platform for new hires and industry veterans alike.”

From the DuPont™ Tyvek® side, in addition to showcasing the unique properties of Tyvek® material, visitors are set to experience the wide range of applications for Tyvek®-based tags and labels. Explore Tyvek®’s strength and resistance to water, chemical and tearing, as well as its ability to withstand extreme temperatures and environment conditions at the company’s booth. From medical and pharmaceutical packaging to automotive materials, Tyvek® has proven to be a reliable and versatile choice for a variety of industries. Visitors have the opportunity to learn more about specifics cases and speak with Tyvek® experts about leveraging Tyvek® material for their labeling and packaging needs.

The DuPont booth is located in Hall A, Booth 1329.