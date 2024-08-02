Mactac has announced its participation as an exhibitor at Labelexpo Americas 2024, the only dedicated event for the label and package printing industry in the US. This year’s event takes place on 10-12 September at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

At Labelexpo Americas 2024, Mactac will present its new and improved Vivid™ chrome polypropylene prime film labels. It is made using Mactac’s vertically integrated network and on unique state-of-the-art film coating and finishing assets. The material can be used in food and drink packaging, health and beauty, home and auto care.

Mactac will partner with Fortis Solutions Group to give live demonstrations of the application of the new Vivid™ film labels.

Mactac will also show new direct thermal products manufactured without phenols, including a new logistics grade.

In addition, Mactac will feature two new Precise offerings from the Spinnaker brand, allowing for both flexible service and specialty products. These include a new seamless rainbow-patterned holographic polypropylene film designed to help distinguish brands with unique decorative appeal. Also, a new versatile BS 5609-approved matte white inkjet polypropylene for applications requiring durability, weatherability, and chemical resistance.

Dalia Naamani-Goldman, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mactac North America said: "Labelexpo Americas 2024 offers us the opportunity to connect with current and future customers and vendors, demonstrate our expertise, and offer a firsthand look at our exciting portfolio and new company. This year, we are showcasing how Mactac's acquisitions enable our company and customers to be Stronger Together."

Tasha Ventimiglia, Group Director, Labelexpo Americas, commented: “It’s great to see Mactac back at Labelexpo Americas. We’re looking forward to seeing the latest innovations in chrome film labeling and how this will transform the look and feel of packaging, giving improved printability – for flexographic, digital and thermal transfer printers, for example.”