BOBST is using Labelexpo Americas to showcase how its latest innovations are enabling connected, digitalized, end-to-end label workflows in line with its vision for the future of the packaging industry.

As the label industry gathers at Labelexpo Americas in Chicago, BOBST is bringing its industry vision to life, presenting the latest features of the BOBST Connect digital platform and advanced capabilities of the ACCUCHECK inspection system, among many other highlights. Designed to maximize productivity, deliver ease of use, and support sustainability, these innovations contribute to closed-loop, cloud-based ecosystems that empower converters to meet the many varied challenges of today’s market.

Patrick Graber, Marketing Director, Narrow-Mid Web Printing & Converting, said, “Our mission is to help customers simplify label production based on the four key pillars of the BOBST vision: connectivity, digitalization, automation and sustainability. As we continue to push innovation in the narrow and mid-web segments, we see enormous value in being able to connect with visitors at Labelexpo Americas. Here they are able to experience live exactly how BOBST’s innovative solutions are anticipating the connected and fully digitalized future of label production, today.”

The solutions include:

BOBST Connect: digitalizing and optimizing the workflow

BOBST Connect, now available for digital and selected inline flexo presses, is redefining digitalization and automation by seamlessly connecting the entire workflow from PDF to twin PDF in a closed loop. This solution provides complete oversight of every machine and process, enabling customers to identify potential areas for improvement and opportunities to optimize machine utilization.

The latest features include enhanced equipment monitoring for even more detailed data analysis. Performance management now provides comprehensive insights into equipment, shift and job performance, as well as a new cloud-based job quality report feature. These advanced metrics help label converters implement best practices, boost productivity, and achieve sustainability goals.

With a closed-loop and highly automated workflow, label converters rely less on individual operator skills, speeding up job preparation and completion while reducing material and time waste. In addition, BOBST Connect now includes a cloud-based certified substrate library that allows access to a certified material list to fast-track calibration, lowering waste and saving time.

DFE 3.0: next-generation productivity introduced

Also fully deployed in the cloud to boost productivity, BOBST Digital Front End (DFE) 3.0, which will be commercially available in early 2025, enables global access to real-time data, resources, and workflow templates around the clock. Color management can be centralized and shared as needed, with the web-based interface supporting multiple users across multiple sites.

ACCUCHECK: unique inspection capabilities and faster calibration

Further supporting optimization of the production floor, BOBST has updated the ACCUCHECK 100% inspection system with major productivity improvements and new automation features. Demonstrated at Labelexpo Americas on the DIGITAL MASTER 340 All-in-One label press, these include automatic quality inspection setup for every job and job queue synchronization ensuring zero setup time, allowing customers to inspect every single job without adding time or effort, a capability that is completely unique in the industry.

Calibration improvements include a new color uniformity feature, significantly speeding up the automated process for all colors to save several hours. Additionally, the advanced color-to-color registration now performs complete calibration in just 15 minutes. Another improvement is the upgraded automatic nozzle compensation system which now also accounts for deviated nozzles in addition to missing nozzles

oneECG: simplifying color management

Other key solutions for the narrow and mid-web segment include oneECG (Extended Color Gamut) for the inline flexo press portfolio. Supporting highest color consistency, oneECG drastically simplifies jobs that are printed with the same brand colors using both flexo and digital presses. By digitalizing color information, jobs can be allocated seamlessly to the most appropriate technology, thereby optimizing machine usage and profitability, while reducing waste and increasing overall output. The oneECG solution is featured on a BOBST M6 inline flexo machine in the Atlanta Competence Center.

Expanding partnerships

Summing up, Graber concluded, “The major investment by BOBST Group in its global label division demonstrates a strong commitment to the industry with the brand-new competence centers in Alpharetta (GA) in the US and Florence in Italy where customers can experience the full label and flexible packaging portfolio of digital, All-in-One, inline flexo and CI flexo technologies, alongside partner solutions.”

With its ongoing drive to implement the industry vision, BOBST continues to expand its partnership network and external investments to better serve all industries. Recent developments include Packitoo, a web-based sales and automated quotation tool for web-to-pack e-shops which is currently available for corrugated board and folding carton. Additionally, BOBST has formed a strategic partnership with Co-efficient, a consultancy specializing in color management and process optimization.