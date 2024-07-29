Colombian converter Litoplas S.A. is a pioneer in the global flexible packaging market. Utilizing BOBST press technology to create a streamlined and optimized workflow, it has led the way in extended color gamut (ECG) printing for almost a decade, delivering high-quality packaging products that consistently meet brand specifications.

The partnership between BOBST and Litoplas spans more than three decades, with numerous investments in printing and converting equipment from the Swiss manufacturer. In 2015, Litoplas added another BOBST CI flexo press to its arsenal, the first to be configured with oneECG technology. Since then, the two companies have collaborated closely to fully realize the potential and harvest the numerous benefits of this innovative printing method. Today, Litoplas operates three BOBST flexographic printing presses equipped with oneECG.

According to Luis Antonio Mora, CCO (Chief Customer Officer) at Litoplas, “Configuring our BOBST presses with ECG technology has revolutionized our printing operations. This change has allowed us to rely less on spot colors, streamline the process and reduce waste, ensuring better outcomes and a much more efficient workflow.”

Entrepreneurial spirit drives innovation

Headquartered in the northern city of Barranquilla, in Colombia, Litoplas S.A. was officially founded in 1967. In the 1960s, founder Luis Mora Martin-Mora manufactured his own 2-color machine to produce packaging for his condiment business. This entrepreneurial spirit still guides the company vision today, driving innovation to support customers with design, development and manufacturing of advanced and sustainable flexible packaging solutions.

With over 500 employees and a capacity in excess of 420 million square meters, Litoplas serves brands primarily in the food, confectionery, and snack segments.

Privately owned by the Mora family with President Jose Luis Mora at the helm, the company opened a new international manufacturing plant in Guatemala in 2023. The set up at this additional facility continues the commitment to BOBST machinery. A new VISION CI press, the latest to feature oneECG, stands proud on the factory floor, working in conjunction with a multi-technology BOBST NOVA D 800 LAMINATOR.

Around half the output at Litoplas is now produced with ECG, with three BOBST CI flexo presses across the two sites dedicated 100% to this specific production method. Based on the company’s considerable experience, Luis Antonio Mora stated, “Since implementing ECG, we have observed significant improvements in both efficiency and image quality. This has led to consistent, predictable production results, simplified job repeatability, and overall greater productivity.”

Revolutionary results with ECG

To integrate oneECG, Litoplas made several adjustments to its existing workflow, re-evaluating both the work culture and best practices in the process. All aspects of the printing operation were standardized according to a strict protocol, from moving to single-pigment inks and fixing the anilox volumes to utilizing flat-top dot plates with specialized screening technology. A full quality control program for fingerprinting the presses and measuring the anilox volume and linearity was put in place.

One of the biggest changes in the mindset was in color management procedures. ECG involves a different approach to color matching compared to traditional methods. Instead of relying solely on CMYK inks and spot colors, it utilizes a predefined set of process colors along with additional inks to expand the color gamut.

The results of these efforts did not disappoint, explained Mr. Mora. Litoplas found that its printing efficiency was greatly improved due to shorter setup times, fewer press stops needed for color adjustments, and the ability to print multiple SKUs in a single run. In addition, raw materials were standardized, saving costs and waste.

Furthermore, the image quality was enhanced because ECG printing offers a wider range of colors and better color accuracy compared to CMYK printing. This also had a positive impact on contract proofs, improving accuracy, ensuring consistency, and reducing reliance on spot colors, helping to meet brand standards.

Naturally, this significant change in methodology caused some concern. However, the sales force had been trained to reassure customers that the product quality would in no way be compromised. In fact, the move to ECG would offer many new benefits, such as fewer variations in color and print quality across the job, and even between different production runs. They were also persuaded by the energy savings; that fewer plates were needed; the reduction in ink and materials waste; and the overall lower environmental impact.

Meeting demands with ECG

Today, having reached the highest level of ECG utilization, Litoplas is able to deliver packaging solutions that fully satisfy customer demands for high quality, color consistency, faster delivery, and exemplary sustainability, all at very competitive costs. To maintain this streamlined operation, its fleet of flexo presses are supported by the local BOBST team to maximize efficiency and productivity.

When asked to review the collaboration, Mr. Mora said, “BOBST excels in producing ECG-ready machines. More importantly, they go above and beyond to ensure our machines are running optimally. This dedication to excellence in service and support means that we are able to fully leverage ECG technology.” He concluded, “I would certainly recommend BOBST and oneECG technology to any packaging producer that wants to improve their printing process, technical capabilities, and overall productivity. There is no doubt that ECG is the future of flexo.”

From BOBST’s perspective, the long-term project has provided invaluable experience and real-world data to support further development of its solutions and services. Marco Carrara, Technology Sales Director, commented, “BOBST is proud to have been working together and building sustainability with Litoplas for 35 years. The ECG project has been hugely successful, and we look forward to many more years of innovating together for the flexible packaging market.”