Nobelus, a long-time leader in the laminate and film space, is bringing a robust assortment of solutions to Labelexpo Americas 2024 with a special emphasis on industry partnerships and flexible packaging. The company, which sells adhesive-free films and thermal laminates to a range of label and flexible packaging converters, aims to showcase how its premium finishes can help converters appeal to a wider range of brands, increase revenue, and expand their market reach.

In the Nobelus booth (3622), Nobelus will team up with several partners for live wet lamination demonstrations using the GM 330Mini, printed labels from HP, adhesives from Applied Molecules, and two Nobelus tactile finishes that are unique in the label space. In booth 6369, Nobelus Strategic Solutions Manager, Ryan Chai, will offer visitors information on the company’s unique value proposition for flexible packaging converters of all types. Chai will also be a featured speaker during the event’s Master Class series, where he will deliver a presentation titled, “Working With Flexible Packaging Materials.”

Attendees will also be able to see Nobelus films in use across the show floor. In Booth 6886, Gonderflex will be thermally laminating soft-touch Karess® and sandpaper FineGrit™ from Nobelus to pre-lam material printed by an HP Indigo 200k before adding JetFX digital embellishments. In Booth 6882, Karlville will be using the same Nobelus finishes for thermal lamination before converting the roll stock into pouch structures, enabling visitors to see the pouch creation process from start to finish. In Booth 5601, Bobst will utilize PlatinumOPP™ Gloss Film from Nobelus to laminate prime labels on the new Digital Master 340 press. Mark Andy, an official wet lamination partner of Nobelus, will use Karess Film on collateral in Booth 319.

Nobelus encourages Labelexpo Americas attendees to visit each partner’s booth to see these label and packaging lamination solutions in a wide range of applications.

More information is available at nobelus.com.