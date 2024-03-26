Nobelus, a leading supplier of print web films, thermal laminates, and thermal laminating systems, has launched another unique film for the prime label and flexible packaging markets: FineGrit™ Film. Much like its thermal counterpart, FineGrit Film features a memorable stippled surface that emulates the feel of rough sand. However, this film includes no adhesive layer, making it ideal for prime label converters who use wet lamination and flexible packaging converters who utilize solventless, solvent-based, or water-based lamination.

Roy Langlois, Product Manager at Nobelus, states, “FineGrit extends our film collection and allows converters to provide brands with a rough-touch finish that sets them apart in an industry where soft-touch finishes are highly popular. We hope this new product will encourage label and flexible packaging converters to explore new market segments and packaging formats.”

Embossed during the manufacturing process, the rugged feel of FineGrit Film’s surface cannot be worn off through processing, shipping, or repeated handling. The film’s durable design makes it highly resistant to scratching, scuffing, burnishing, and many other types of damage that could impact graphics on print and packaging. The rough-touch finish of FineGrit Film enables converters to offer more diverse labels, stand-up pouches, stick packs, and many other packaging formats.

“We are excited to offer a unique new finish to an already diverse line of unsupported films,” says John Corely, Nobelus VP of Sales. “FineGrit will enable our customers to better serve brands with packaging that appeals to multiple senses, enhancing the unboxing experience and promoting greater brand loyalty.”

FineGrit Film is part of the Nobelus Tactile Collection. Sample rolls are available for testing.