The Green Packaging Showroom is an event organized by leading companies of flexible packaging industry to show solvent-less electron beam (EB) printing in a wide range of applications for sustainable and recyclable flexible packaging.

The event, taking place March 2, will showcase solutions by the collaboration partners over a four-hour period (12:00 – 16:00 European Central Time).

The Green Packaging Showroom aims to show brand owners the benefits that can be obtained through the use of EB printing technologies and invite them to explore how sustainable and recyclable solutions can be applied with added value in their products.

SP Group, Elif, Chemosvit, Amcor, Vishal, Comexi, ESI, Sun Chemical, INX International, Dow, ExxonMobil and Toray will present the sustainability trends and solutions with real examples of flexible packaging. After the event, samples will be distributed upon demand.

Experts will disclose the technology benefits and discuss such trending topics as:

Solvent-less printing

EB curing

Recyclable packaging

Energy reduction

Thinner films, reduction of layers

Carbon footprint reduction

Visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1478111277261509901 to register.