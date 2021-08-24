Pulse Roll Label Products Ltd has announced the launch of its latest product, PureFX Soft Touch Varnish, extending its special effects range to offer a unique UV tactile coating. Demand for tactile finishes is increasing with brand owners seeking haptic coatings that add a premium touch and feel to a consumer package or label. However, achieving a UV soft touch effect has historically presented challenges for narrow web printers due to the nature of UV free radical curing. With this new development, Pulse Roll Label Products has formulated a product to overcome this and offer an alternative for companies choosing to move away from film or water-based coatings.

PureFX Soft Touch Varnish is suitable for a range of substrates including coated PE and PP, aluminum foils and paper. The product is also food packaging compliant, formulated for non-direct food contact packaging applications, and is particularly well-suited for end-use markets including, but not limited to, cosmetics, beauty, personal care, baby care and beverages. As well as conventional UV flexo printing, the new varnish is also suitable for finishing over digital inks to create a soft, smooth effect.