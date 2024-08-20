With a history of revolutionizing the label and flexible packaging market, Durst Group has announced their lineup for this year’s Labelexpo Americas. Highlighting their cutting-edge digital technologies, visitors to booth #3123 will experience the latest innovations Durst has to offer and get a glimpse into the future of the industry.

Returning to Labelexpo for a second time is the Durst Tau RSCi. Designed for an industrial level of productivity, this printer is designed to take over mid-to longrun jobs while also being able to produce short-run jobs, with the highest quality, in the most economical way. The RSCi offers best in class 1200 x 1200 dpi with up to 95% pantone coverage. This year, the RSCi will be featured with Durst Hawk AI™. This innovative technology utilizes camera vision systems to automate print quality adjustments in real time at full speed, resulting in significantly reduced waste and overall improved print quality. The Durst Hawk AI™ is both an inspection system, and a correction system, correcting print issues without any setup needed, and without any operator intervention.

Alongside the RSCi will be the brand-new KJet, the ultimate hybrid for the label and flexible packaging market. The KJet, launched at Drupa 2024, is a full labels factory in one press, offering unrivaled adaptability, productivity, and customization. The KJet combines dual servo flexo printing units and die cutting with Durst's state-of-the-art RSCi inkjet technology, providing operators with simplicity and ease of use, coupled with an ultra-short web path that minimizes waste and reduces the set-up times. The configuration of the KJet can be tailored to the specific requirements of each customer.

To complete the lineup, Durst Software & Solutions will be showcased in the Durst booth. This software ecosystem ranges from web shops and online graphics editors to comprehensive workflow and analytics solutions, and ERP/MIS systems, all to help improve and simplify business.

“We are at the next evolution of the label industry,” commented Steve Lynn, Director, Labels and Packaging – Durst North America. “Durst has always been on the revolutionary side of the industry, leading the way through innovation and advanced solutions. We are shaping the future with the technology we are showing here at Labelexpo. We have paired the fastest printers, offering the highest quality and productivity on the market, with next-level intelligence technology, and we really look forward to sharing that with everyone at Labelexpo.”