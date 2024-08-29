Cosmo Films, a global leader in specialty films, announces its participation in Labelexpo Americas 2024, the premier event for the label and package printing industry. The exhibition will take place from September 10-12, 2024, in Chicago, where Cosmo Films will be showcasing its innovative products and solutions at Stand No. 130.

Cosmo Films will present an array of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The company will showcase its diverse range of Pressure Sensitive Face stock films, Shrink Sleeve label films, Wraparound Labels and IML Label Films. These films are designed for various applications and ensuring superior print quality and durability.

A highlight of Cosmo Films' display will be the High Barrier Label Film, High Gloss, Matte Coated Films, and PVC Free films for Graphic applications. The company will also showcase its diverse range of Cosmo Synthetic Paper (CSP), a durable alternative to traditional paper that excels in commercial printing, tags & labels, retail & packaging, identification & credentials, and outdoor applications.

Speaking about the participation, Sandeep Dutta, President-Overseas Operations, Cosmo Films, said, “Labelexpo Americas provides a platform for showcasing innovation and fostering industry connections. Our presence here highlights Cosmo Films' commitment to the Americas market, where we have a strong presence with local warehousing and distribution and continue to innovate to meet evolving market demands. We're excited to present our focused product portfolio to the North American market, demonstrating our expertise in labels, synthetic paper, lamination, and packaging solutions.”

About Cosmo Films

Cosmo Films is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with the world’s leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience.

With manufacturing units in India and warehousing in different parts of the world, the company has been at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes.