Avery Dennison is set to showcase its latest innovations in labeling technology at Labelexpo Americas 2024, taking place September 10-12. This year in Chicago, the company will demonstrate how it is connecting the physical and digital to unlock new possibilities for the labeling industry.

"At booth #119, Avery Dennison invites visitors to join us on a sustainability journey - exploring labeling materials with a lower carbon footprint and solutions that advance sustainability and circularity," says Anh Marella, vice president of marketing at Avery Dennison. "We are looking forward to hosting customers in an interactive booth environment that not only highlights our next generation label technology, but also how connected packaging solutions build consumer interaction and provide end-to-end transparency.”

A key feature of Labelexpo Americas will be the RFID Experience, sponsored by Avery Dennison. “RFID education is crucial as we navigate the future of smart labeling together. shared Tina Hart, vice president of sales, Avery Dennison. ”We look forward to engaging with visitors, offering an in-depth look at RFID inlays and a live demonstration of the conversion process.”

Avery Dennison will also explore the future of linerless labels on the innovation stage and participate in thought-provoking discussions during the AWA Label Release Liner and Smart Labeling Seminars.

For more information about Avery Dennison’s participation at Labelexpo Americas, visit label.averydennison.com/labelexpo.