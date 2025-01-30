Top

✕



The palletizing process in the packaging industry has undergone some major transformations in recent years. Pallets themselves are getting bigger, more durable and even more sustainable, and from a machinery perspective, the demand for automation has never been higher. In the past year, the industry has seen real advancement in all areas of palletizing.

Orbis, for example, launched a 60x48 inch pallet that is manufactured through Structural Foam Injection, making it extremely durable. The pallets are an optimal solution for heavy duty goods within the automotive and industrial sectors.

On the machinery side, Premier Tech recently launched TOMA™, a new product line that aims to accelerate packaging automation projects. The line’s first product is a palletizing solution featuring an advanced interface, which brings together industrial robustness and user-friendliness with collaborative robotics.

Meanwhile, BW Flexible Systems announced the launch of the SYMACH 3500S. The new machine is push-type palletizer that is ideal for high-speed stacking and palletizing for bags, bales, crates and cases.

Finally, Robotiq added to its already robust palletizing lineup with the AX20 and AX30. The highly automated solutions can build pallets as tall as 9 feet and can be used for a wide range of applications.

Learn more about all of these innovations below.

ORBIS Introduces 60×48 Industrial Pallet for EV, Powertrain Applications

The new pallet is a suitable fit for the industrial and automotive sectors. Courtesy of Orbis

ORBIS Corporation, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions, is proud to announce its latest innovation in sustainable packaging materials with the introduction of a new 60×48 industrial pallet specifically designed to cater to the unique requirements of EV and powertrain applications.

Manufactured through a process of Structural Foam Injection, the pallet boasts exceptional durability and reliability, making it an optimal choice for use within the industrial and automotive sectors. It is well-suited for transporting powertrain and EV components such as modules and longer battery components, offering compatibility with automation and edge-racking systems that enhance operational efficiency and versatility in handling and storage.

READ MORE

Premier Tech’s New TOMA Product Line Marries Palletizing with Automation

The palletizing solution is Premier Tech’s first product under the TOMA™ brand. Courtesy of Premier Tech

Driven by its commitment to innovation and supporting manufacturing companies in strengthening their operational efficiency, Premier Tech is introducing the future of automation thanks to its new product line TOMA™ — which aims to accelerate packaging automation projects through a comprehensive and intuitive do-it-yourself experience — hence delivering automation made friendustrial™.

The first product under the TOMA™ brand — and its underlying mindset — is a palletizing solution featuring the most advanced interface on the market, bringing together industrial robustness and user-friendliness with collaborative robotics. Thanks to its seamless integration requiring no coding, no engineering and no programming, both small and large manufacturers can access the benefits of automation, setting a new standard for efficiency and ease of use.

READ MORE

BW Flexible Systems Debuts New Palletizer for High-Speed Operations

The HMI of the SYMACH 3500S supports 12 languages. Courtesy of BW Flexible Systems

BW Flexible Systems is announcing the launch of the SYMACH 3500S. This push-type palletizer combines the company’s focus on design, innovation and customer centricity with intuitive controls — delivering high-speed stacking and palletizing for bags, bales, crates and cases. The SYMACH 3500S merges the original Thiele Master 3500 palletizer experience with the SYMACH palletizing platform.

"We’re excited by the many opportunities this innovation offers for manufacturers looking for a more robust palletizing solution," said Jan-Pieter Grootendorst, global product line leader for Bag Filling & Palletizing at BW Flexible Systems. "The 3500S was designed to solve specific palletizing challenges, including the risk of rejected shipments, manufacturing footprint constraints and ease of operation."

READ MORE

Robotiq's AX20 & AX30 Palletizers Surpass Weight & Reach Limits

The new palletizers can build pallets of up to 9 feet tall. Courtesy of Robotiq

Robotiq has added to its line up the AX20 and AX30. Featuring the highest payload capacity and highest reach, the new Robotiq cobot palletizers are breaking new ground in the automation industry.

They can build pallets as high as 108 inches and handle packaging as heavy as 60 pounds. These new cobots are disrupting the industry, where until now the only solution for such applications was expensive and massive industrial robots.