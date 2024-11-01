TransPak, a global leader in logistics, packaging, and crating services, announced Wednesday the acquisition of Reid Packaging, a long-standing provider of custom packaging solutions based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Both family-owned and operated companies share a deep-rooted commitment to quality craftsmanship, reliability, and customer service, making the acquisition a natural fit.

Reid Packaging, founded in 1982, has distinguished itself as the go-to customer industrial packager in the Atlanta region, providing corrugated, foam, and custom-engineered crating solutions, particularly in the military and aerospace industries.

Under the ownership of Ward Phillips since 2008, the company has grown to become one of the largest packaging facilities in the region, with a 60,000-square-foot site.

The acquisition will allow TransPak to expand its local manufacturing capabilities in the Southeast, while leveraging Reid Packaging’s expertise in specialized and heavy-duty custom crates.

Strategic Atlanta Location and Enhanced Capabilities

The acquisition of Reid Packaging is part of TransPak’s strategic expansion into the Atlanta market, a critical logistics hub for both the renewable energy and semiconductor industries.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Reid Packaging into the TransPak family,” said Tomas Molet, executive vice president of East and Midwest Operations, TransPak. “With Reid Packaging’s prime location in Peachtree Corners, we are now able to serve customers throughout the Southeast, including direct routes to the Carolinas and beyond. This acquisition strengthens our ability to meet the needs of existing clients, especially those in the semiconductor and renewable energy sectors."

In addition to the strategic location, the acquisition brings new manufacturing capabilities to TransPak’s East Coast operations. Reid Packaging’s facility is now the largest of TransPak’s locations in the region. Its offerings include enhanced services such as heavy-duty and triple-wall corrugated packaging which will enable TransPak to meet the growing demand for custom-designed packaging solutions for fragile, high-value equipment.

Commitment to Employees and Leadership Appointments

A key focus of the acquisition was ensuring a smooth transition for Reid Packaging’s employees.

"We made a commitment to Ward Phillips to take care of the staff, and we’ve delivered on that promise," said Molet. "All employees were retained, and we’ve introduced benefits they previously didn’t have as part of our commitment to making this a positive transition for everyone involved."

Amanda Gautney, a longtime member of TransPak’s leadership team, has been appointed as the Operations Manager for the Peachtree Corners facility. "I’m excited to work with the team at Reid and continue the legacy of this respected company,” Gautney said.

Looking Forward in Atlanta

TransPak plans to continue operating under the Reid Packaging name for the immediate future. However, the facility will gradually transition to full integration under the TransPak brand, reflecting the shared values and commitment to quality of both companies.

About TransPak

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years.

As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. Learn more at www.transpak.com.



