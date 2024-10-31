Nefab, a global leader in sustainable packaging and logistics solutions, has announced that PolyFlex – Part of Nefab Group, is opening its doors in León, Mexico, and expanding its manufacturing capabilities to accelerate in-house production of heavy gauge thermoformed packaging. As the first facility in Mexico to offer both heavy gauge thermoformed and injection-molded packaging, this expansion positions Nefab to provide a full range of sustainable packaging solutions tailored to the Lithium-Ion battery (LiB), E-mobility, and automotive sectors. This development marks the first phase of the company’s investment in the Guanajuato region, with additional equipment slated for installation in late 2025 to early 2026.

Heavy gauge thermoformed packaging, designed to protect complex parts and assemblies used in LiB, electric vehicles (EVs), and internal combustion engines, as well as other industrial applications, ensures the safe transportation of high-value components like battery trays, stators, rotors, and engines.

"Expanding our thermoforming packaging offering strengthens our ability to serve Mexico's LiB, E-mobility, and automotive sectors," said Ari Lezo, Sales Manager, PolyFlex – Part of Nefab Group, Mexico. “This local presence allows us to stay closely aligned with our customers, respond more quickly to their needs, and improve speed-to-market with tailored solutions."

Nefab’s thermoformed returnable packaging is designed for a closed-loop supply chain, supporting sustainability through the Circular Lifecycle Plastic program, which focuses on reusing plastics, reducing raw material consumption, and minimizing environmental impact. Nefab’s thermoformed and injection-molded solutions are 100% recyclable, providing a more sustainable alternative to traditional packaging materials like cardboard.

"Sustainability is at the core of what we do," added Mark Kirchmer, CEO, PolyFlex – Part of Nefab Group. "Our thermoformed packaging not only protects products in transit but also reduces environmental impact. This investment in Mexico empowers our customers to optimize their packaging for both performance and sustainability."

The Leon site complements Nefab's Guadalajara facility's thin-gauge thermoformed packaging offering. It works alongside its other locations in Monterrey, Ciudad Juarez, and Chihuahua, ensuring the company meets the diverse needs of the automotive, EV, and industrial markets.