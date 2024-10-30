ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. The company recently launched its new Signature Polymers portfolio brand, which focuses on delivering best-in-class service and partnerships within the polymers industry. Signature Polymers unifies ExxonMobil’s polyolefin products under a single brand, simplifying portfolio navigation and promoting enhanced collaboration across the value chain.

ExxonMobil, in collaboration with key partners, has developed a fully recyclable thermoformed packaging solution featuring 95% polyethylene (PE) content. This breakthrough packaging design offers a high oxygen barrier, excellent optics, and enhanced puncture resistance while maintaining optimized formability for hot fill and aseptic applications. The package comprises a thermoformed bottom web and machine direction oriented (MDO) PE lid film, both engineered with ExxonMobil’s premium resins such as Exceed™ XP, Enable™, and Exact™ plastomers, along with EVAL™ EVOH resins for barrier properties.

The collaboration utilized state-of-the-art Alpine barrier lines for the production of these films, delivering a durable and recyclable solution that meets modern packaging requirements for sustainability without sacrificing performance. The packaging is suitable for hot fill and aseptic applications, providing an ideal solution for food and beverage sectors that require high barrier properties.

To further enhance the packaging's environmental credentials, ExxonMobil's innovative design minimizes material usage while still offering superior protection and sealing properties. By reducing the overall weight and maximizing recyclability, the solution not only supports sustainability goals but also helps converters and brand owners meet increasingly stringent regulations on plastic packaging waste and recycling targets.

The new thermoformed packaging was successfully tested on a MULTIVAC R245 machine, achieving excellent machinability with high line speeds and ensuring the integrity of the package even under rigorous conditions. This innovation aligns with the industry's shift toward more sustainable, circular packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact while ensuring product protection.

To check out the full case study, please visit here.