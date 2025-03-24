Nefab Expands in Guadalajara, Mexico, with Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Nefab has doubled its manufacturing capacity in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, with a new 5,400-square-meter (>58,000 square feet) packaging manufacturing facility located in the northern industrial clusters of Pinar.

The site will provide end-to-end sustainable plastics solutions, integrating in-house design, production, and reuse of packaging to support Lithium Batteries & E-Mobility and automotive, electronics, and datacom industries. Once at full capacity, the facility will employ 50 people.

Sustainable Trays and Cushioning Solutions

Specializing in thin-gauge thermoforming, the facility will produce recyclable trays and cushioning solutions designed to optimize primary packaging. By leveraging automatic thermoforming technology, the operation enables scalable production while addressing industry demands for cost-effective and environmentally friendly packaging.

Engineering-Driven Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Nefab’s new facility streamlines the entire packaging lifecycle—from design and production to recycling—under one roof. The in-house engineering team develops durable, material-efficient packaging solutions tailored to customer needs. Using proprietary tooling, the facility produces customized packaging that optimizes fit, performance, and sustainability. At the end of its lifecycle, used packaging is collected, ground down, and reformed into sheets for reuse, supporting a fully closed-loop recycling process.

"This facility strengthens our ability to provide engineered solutions tailored to customers’ needs," said Eric Wickman Regional Managing Director, Latin America at Nefab. "By managing the entire process in-house—from design to production and recycling—we help customers reduce material use, costs, and environmental impact."

Nefab is taking a bold step toward sustainability by incorporating 100% recycled content in multiple materials from the outset, with plans to further increase this across all material groups.

Strategic expansion

“Mexico is experiencing incredible growth, and Guadalajara has become a major hub for technology, manufacturing, and innovation," said Patric Vestlund, Executive Vice President - Americas region at Nefab. "Expanding our capacity here allows us to be where our customers are – reducing logistics costs and improving supply chain efficiency. This is how we work – partnering with clients through our strong engineering backbone to develop tailored solutions that optimize resources, lower costs, and drive sustainability.”

The new facility complements Nefab’s existing Guadalajara plant, which specializes in wood and plywood creates, corrugated and foam packaging, as well as its Leon facility for heavy-gauge thermoforming. Nefab also operates sites in Monterrey, Ciudad Juarez, and Chihuahua, reinforcing its commitment to delivering sustainable, engineered packaging solutions across Mexico.



