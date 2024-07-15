Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging and specialty film solutions, has become the very first food packaging business to receive RecyClass Traceability Certification with a module focused on closed loop for its recycled PET (rPET) at its production site in Pravia, Spain.

Cecilia Guardado, Marketing Director – Trays, at kp, commented on the significance of the accreditation: “We are proud to have obtained the brand-new closed loop module within the RecyClass Traceability Certification for our Pravia site. We are the very first company to do so. This achievement demonstrates absolute transparency when it comes to the origin of the rPET flake from food trays we use for our kp Tray2Tray® initiative. We are fully focused on reducing waste across the entire packaging value chain by developing clear PET thermoformed trays from recycled PET trays that are also then fully recyclable.”

Adding to this accomplishment, kp recently launched the market's first food packaging trays comprising 100% rPET derived exclusively from trays. Until now, food packaging trays were manufactured using increasing proportions of recovered PET material, but kp's 100% rPET trays are the first to be composed entirely of recycled tray material and notably, are fully transparent.

Samuel Pardo, Senior Innovation Manager at kp, added: “RecyClass Traceability Certification with the closed loop module is a brilliant achievement for kp and its kp Tray2Tray® initiative. When we launched this closed loop initiative in 2020, 3% of our post-consumer recycled material was from kp Tray2Tray®. By 2022, that increased to 9.1% and 11.4% in 2023 - translating to more than 900 million post-consumer trays recovered and used. We aim to continuously increase at pace thanks to collaboration with the whole value chain.”

