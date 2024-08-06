TekniPlex Consumer Products (TPCP), a globally integrated provider of innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, has received certification from the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) for a compostable foam protein tray. Part of the company’s GeoPack range of sustainability-minded products, the protein tray has been officially designated as biodegradable in industrial compost settings.

The protein tray recognized by BPI is composed of cellulose-based direct food-contact material, and is manufactured in the United States. Conveniently for meat, poultry and seafood brand owners, the GeoPack foamed tray represents a “drop-in” replacement for traditional polystyrene foam trays, as it is compatible with existing overwrap equipment commonly found within case ready packing environments. Additionally, these trays are suitable for use in less automated environments, such as in-store or “back of house” packing.

TekniPlex Consumer Products’ GeoPack solutions meet defined sustainability criteria comprising varying combinations of materials science sustainability’s “4 Rs” – reduce, recycle, reuse and renew. Elements include biodegradable or compostable materials, post-consumer recycled content, recyclability, renewable substrates and legislation compliance. The goal is to deliver solutions tailored toward customers’ sustainability metrics, including providing information on specific products’ environmental impact. Among other items, GeoPack solutions include molded fiber egg cartons and trays, molded fiber agricultural trays for produce, and recycled polyester (rPET) egg cartons comprised of 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

“When we look at the current market segments within TekniPlex’s Consumer Products division, sustainability means different things to various stakeholders,” said Chuck Gallagher, Vice President of New Product Development for TekniPlex. “For protein packaging, alternatives to polystyrene foam are limited compared to other segments. Packing protein at scale using fiber-based packages can be a challenge due to the wet packaging environment. Without necessitating substantial equipment investments, the GeoPack compostable tray introduces sustainability elements without sacrificing durability – a crucial factor for the case ready landscape.”