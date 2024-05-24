The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) recently announced updates to the APR Design® for Recyclability Recognition Program, adding new packaging components that are now eligible for Preferred Design Recognition (PDR). There are several different paths to achieve APR Design® Recognition, including PDR, but all paths confirm that a package or packaging component has met the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design® Guide. PDR is now available for 24 packaging components, including the following new items:

Blow Molded PET Bottles and Containers

PET Packaging Constructs

Natural and Colored HDPE Bottles and Containers

Mono-Material PE Stretch and Collation Shrink Films

APR Design® Recognition helps component and packaging manufacturers meet clients' goals for recyclable packaging. It provides third-party validation that a package or packaging component's design is compatible with the North American recycling system.

"Since its inception, the APR Design® Recognition Program has reviewed and recognized packaging from more than 120 companies and has led to the mainstream adoption of impactful innovations," said Ruben Nance, APR Program Director for PDR. "One recognized component may be used on hundreds, if not thousands of different packages, so that one component can have a massive impact on plastics packaging sustainability. The APR Design® Recognition Program provides a simple way to identify these types of trusted solutions from suppliers."

Brand and retailer procurement teams can save the time, effort and resources needed to identify and validate recyclable packaging through the APR Library of Recognized Solutions. The recently upgraded library now includes search, sort, and filter capabilities. New products are now included in real time, with ongoing additional improvements in searchability and categorization.

"More companies than ever are taking action to improve the recyclability of their packaging, which means less waste, more efficient use of limited natural resources, and more high-quality PCR," said Steve Alexander, President & CEO of APR. "We look forward to recognizing companies that demonstrate their commitment to developing sustainable packaging solutions."

Learn more about APR Design® Recognition on the latest episode of APR's podcast, Recycled Content, or register for this educational webinar: APR Design® Recognition 101: The Seal of Approval for Recyclable Plastic Packaging Design, which will be held at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 30.



