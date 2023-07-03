Ampacet, a global masterbatch manufacturer, has announced the release of its new ‘After the Storm’ collection. Featuring vibrant hues reminiscent of the fleeting moments between a storm and rebuilding, the collection showcases a refreshing water droplet effect designed to boost shelf appeal for health and beauty, personal care, and home care products.

After the Storm collection begins with Aporic Purple and Brain Fog, reflecting the juxtapositions of an unclear state. People are emboldened and strengthened by memories of the past with Apriori, while Neuro Spark fuels creativity for the future. Cyber Leaf and Hypnautic urge consumers to embrace new lifestyles for improved mental and environmental health.

Designed for blow molded PET, After the Storm collection brings a refreshing new look to differentiate packaging and enhance shelf appeal for health and beauty products, cosmetics, and personal care items.

To learn more about Ampacet, please visit https://www.ampacet.com/.



