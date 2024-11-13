Nefab, a global provider of industrial packaging, logistics, and digital services, has recently opened a new facility in Tucson, Arizona. The new plant represents a multi-million-dollar investment and spans over 140,000 square feet.

The expansion will create an additional 100 job opportunities for the local community and contribute to the area's economic development. At Nefab's new state-of-the-art facility, sustainability is a top priority. The design is eco-conscious and features fully electric forklifts and optimized lighting systems.

“The new plant represents a major investment in our Arizona operations, effectively expanding our capacity in the state. This growth underscores Nefab’s dedication to the region, which is rapidly becoming a key hub for the mining, manufacturing, and technology sectors, thanks to its highly skilled workforce and robust infrastructure,” said Hannu Hyttinen, Regional Managing Director, Nefab US West.

FLSmidth, a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries, is set to become the facility's largest customer. The plant will serve as a one-stop shop for the company’s warehousing and packaging services as well as fully customized dangerous-goods-certified packaging solutions.

“We are delighted to announce that we are extending our partnership with FLSmidth. This strategic decision not only showcases our ability to be available where they require our services but also demonstrates our dedication to providing them with exceptional support in the region,” added Hyttinen.

“FLS is committed to optimizing our warehouse operations to achieve the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and speed in delivering timely service to our clients,” said Brian Drost, Global Category Manager, FLSmidth. “Our Mining Distribution Center in Tucson is integral to this mission, and our selection of Nefab as the Supplier has been instrumental in optimizing our lead times and elevating our performance, further strengthening our global partnership. This collaboration has been essential in maintaining consistent service levels and enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Drost added: “Nefab’s local presence in the regions where FLS operates ensures seamless collaboration and reinforces our shared commitment to sustainability. Their strong dedication to sustainability aligns perfectly with our MissionZero program, making Nefab a valuable partner in our journey toward a greener future.”

Nefab, a pioneer in sustainable solutions, has ingrained environmental stewardship into its core values since its inception. As part of its forward-looking strategy, the company is aiming to make significant strides in reducing carbon emissions. By 2030, it plans to save a staggering 10 million tons of CO2-eq emissions in customer supply chains.

Furthermore, Nefab continues to lead the charge in sustainable packaging solutions, providing sustainable packaging to industries such as semiconductors, automotive, aviation, mining, and construction, furthering its commitment to a more environmentally friendly future.