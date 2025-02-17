IPG, a global provider of packaging and protective solutions, announced the launch of its new American® brand Plastic Sheeting, available in both Ultra and Performance films. This high-performance, tear-resistant, and easily workable plastic sheeting film is designed to provide superior surface protection in a variety of applications. The transparent, high-density film clings to substrates, helping maintain a clean work environment and protecting surfaces from overspray and other potential contaminants during repairs and renovations.

“We are excited to introduce this high-performance plastic sheeting to our customers, helping to fully encompass our offerings in the Automotive aftermarket,” said Rachel Johnson, Associate Product Manager, Industrial at IPG. “This product offers exceptional value and performance, providing a cost-effective solution for protecting valuable surfaces.”

The American brand Plastic Sheeting offers several key features and benefits, including:

Tear-resistant construction for reliable protection

Static cling for easy application and secure hold

Helps maintain a clean work environment

Transparent plastic for clear visibility

Easy-to-dispense box for convenient use

Cost-effective solution for surface protection

This versatile product is ideal for a wide range of users, including automotive collision centers, general industrial paint contractors, DIY home renovators, and professionals in the transportation and marine industries. It is perfect for protecting vehicles from overspray, shielding surfaces during building and construction projects, and providing general surface protection in various settings.

The American brand Plastic Sheeting is available in multiple sizes. For more information, please visit www.itape.com.