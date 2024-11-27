In this podcast, we showcase Nefab, which this year launched the second edition of their Sustainability Packaging Design Competition in partnership with San José State University (SJSU). This year, students from SJSU’s Packaging Degree program were invited to develop innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for Cloud Network Routers, a crucial component in cloud networking infrastructure. Discussing the competition in this interview is Derek Lam, Senior Designer for Nefab , and members of The Winning Team: Bea Nguyen, Yvonne Nguyen, and Yaoyao Li.

In this discussion, Lam highlights Nefab's specialties when it comes to packaging and how the collaboration with SJSU on a design competition came to fruition.

"It’s another way for Nefab to partner with students at the university level to allow them to showcase their critical thinking skills and their innovative ideas," Lam explains. "It allows us to give back to the community and also explore the new generation of designers."

The winning design integrates an outer box and cushioning system into a single, foldable piece of corrugated board, secured by locking tabs that eliminate the need for glue or tape.

Talking with the winning team, the students discuss: the key components of their award-winning solution; their opportunity as the competition winners to intern at Nefab’s engineering center in San José; and what they plan to do after graduating college.

"We all plan to continue to gain more knowledge through opportunities that come forward. So far, the competition has strengthened our interest in the design aspect of packaging, but we're also curious about testing and manufacturing," Li explains. "We also are open to experience different industries since packaging is so broad and diverse."

