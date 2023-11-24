Nefab, a leading global industrial packaging and logistics services company, together with Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University, the largest and most comprehensive art, design, and media university in Canada, launched ‘Sustainability Packaging Design Competition 2023’ to inspire creativity, innovation, and sustainability in packaging.

With support from a life-centered design lab for social innovation and the circular economy DESIGNwith, the competition invited Industrial Design students to showcase their talent by designing sustainable and out-of-the-box packaging solutions using cutting-edge fiber-based materials.

“It's not just a challenge for our students; it's an opportunity to make a tangible impact on our environment while gaining invaluable experience. We're dedicated to fostering the growth of the next generation and providing them with a solid foundation in sustainability as they venture into their professional careers,” says Manmohan Chahal, Managing Director, Nefab Canada.

FIBER FOR THE WIN

The awarded students, including Yasemin Dirik, Ernesto Ramirez, and Julia Rinaldi, created sustainable packaging using Nefab's fiber-based solutions for Remote Radio Units (RRUs).

Paper-based packaging is an excellent choice for short- and long-cycle shipments, even in complex supply chains, particularly for industrial companies with one-way flows and no closed packaging loop. The jury, comprised of senior Nefab experts from Canada, Europe, and the United States, chose the best concept based on the following criteria: its sustainability, scalability, technical feasibility, user experience, and integration with Nefab's operations.

The winning project is a modular protection system for RRU, made with FiberFlute and corrugated cardboard, emphasizing easy assembly, CO2-eq savings, and easy end-of-life disposal. The awarded students have a chance to complete a two-week-long internship at Nefab's site in Mississauga, Canada, working alongside the engineering team and acquiring firsthand work experience in a professional environment.

“We were very excited to partner with Nefab to allow our students to put their ideas into practice and innovate in a professional setting. The students gained valuable insights throughout the process, particularly as this was their first experience working on industrial packaging. Their hard work resulted in remarkable design concepts that have a chance to be introduced on the market and make a real impact,” says Ranee Lee, Founder of DESIGNwith lab and Associate Professor at OCAD University.

Nefab’s commitment to investing in future generations goes beyond this year’s competition. Given the remarkable results of the first edition of the Sustainability Packaging Design challenge, the initiative will continue next year to ensure that sustainability becomes an integral part of packaging design for future generations.







