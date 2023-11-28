Tequila Komos, the category-leading ultra-luxury tequila brand, continues to set new environmental impact standards for the tequila industry by partnering with Green Loop, an emerging leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

Based in Jalisco, Mexico, Green Loop is the first company to innovate with ecosolutions using byproduct waste from the tequila industry and is the first Agave Bagasse Waste Recovery Center. As environmental-impact innovators, Green Loop is the only company 100% specialized in recycling bagasse waste from the tequila industry, offering innovative alternatives that help reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of tequila production.

Known for its highest-rated, ultra-premium portfolio and its commitment to advancing environmental stewardship projects, Komos is the first tequila producer to use BIOPALL by Green Loop – an eco-friendly, compostable and biodegradable packaging solution – in their operational supply chain. The Green Loop hybrid biopallets are made of 70% agave fiber and 30% wood sourced from sustainably managed forests.

This pioneering innovation of repurposing byproduct waste as a raw material greatly reduces the volume of residual agave bagasse (more than 80 tons of agave fibers are recycled for every 1,000 biopallets used) and helps reduce tree logging by 30-70%. Green Loop also harnesses renewable energy generated by agave briquettes to cover 90% of its energy use.

This partnership reaffirms Tequila Komos’s unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility, complementing the pioneering work started more than 10 years ago by Casa Komos Brands Group (CKBG) Co-Founder & Co-CEO Richard Betts in Oaxaca, and continuing today through the not-for-profit Komos Foundation.

Along with distillery partners in Jalisco, the foundation repurposes byproduct waste from tequila production and turns it into adobe bricks given to the community to build housing, schools, hospitals and other local infrastructure projects. It also operates as a learning center, teaching other tequila producers how to repurpose their byproduct waste with the ambition of getting as many producers involved as possible.

“Our intention remains to lead the charge in finding and implementing sustainable solutions for tequila production and ensure the wellbeing of individuals and communities in Mexico,” Betts said. “Joining forces with Green Loop allows us to do that, as well as further contribute to waste reduction and the promotion of a circular economy.”

Green Loop CEO Diego Arregui said, “We are thrilled to count CKBG among our very first partners, and hope that more tequila producers will follow their lead and embrace eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials. We truly believe that, together, we can make a lasting impact on environmental preservation in Mexico and beyond.”

For more details on Green Loop’s sustainable packaging solutions, please visit www.greenloop.mx. For additional information on Tequila Komos, please visit www.komos.com.



