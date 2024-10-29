Driven by its commitment to innovation and supporting manufacturing companies in strengthening their operational efficiency, Premier Tech is introducing the future of automation thanks to its new product line TOMA™ – which aims to accelerate packaging automation projects through a comprehensive and intuitive do-it-yourself experience – hence delivering automation made friendustrial™.

The first product under the TOMA™ brand – and its underlying mindset – is a palletizing solution featuring the most advanced interface on the market, bringing together industrial robustness and user-friendliness with collaborative robotics. Thanks to its seamless integration requiring no coding, no engineering and no programming, both small and large manufacturers can access the benefits of automation, setting a new standard for efficiency and ease of use.

“Today, we are launching more than a product line. We are launching a totally new approach to automation — we are launching the ‘Automation made friendustrial™’ mindset. Our teams at Premier Tech Systems and Automation have successfully merged industrial-level efficiency with ease of operation. This was achieved by leveraging the cobot technology from Fanuc, the worldwide leader in robotics,” says Jean Bélanger, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech.

This launch is backed by more than 35 years of experience in automation and palletization, combined with new technologies in cobotics and the strong commitment of Premier Tech in ensuring that advanced technologies are made available to a wide range of manufacturers.

TOMA™ comes with a new innovative business model harnessing the power of an online, seamless and intuitive do-it-yourself configuration. It will enable companies to look at their packaging operations from a new perspective and implement automation projects where the financial feasibility was yet under pressure.

“TOMA™ cobots allowed us to enhance the work ergonomics of our teams, meet their needs — especially for night shifts —, and increase our productivity. This new solution is robust, intuitive and easy to program. With its agility and reliability, we can use it in various workspaces according to our needs,” says Pascal Gagné, operations manager at Groupe TAQ and launch partner.

For more information on TOMA™, visit www.tomarobots.com.